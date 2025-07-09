The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was announced to the world approximately five minutes ago, but Amazon has already seen fit to slash $120 off its MSRP in the US, and up to £350 off the same figure in the UK. You'll have to wait until later this month to receive the phone, mind, but if you've not already been tempted by Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deals, Amazon's offers are worth a look.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

Admittedly, given the astronomical $1,999.99 / £1,799 starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it's hard to get too excited about saving a handful of hundreds – but we're quite literally talking about a state-of-the-art product here. Heck, it hasn't even hit store shelves yet! For that reason alone, this is one of my favorite Prime Day deals of the week.

So, into the specifics. If you're in the US, you can save $120 on the 512GB model exclusively (which equates to a free storage upgrade), but you'll also get a $300 Amazon gift card for your troubles. The gift card applies to the 256GB variant, too, but there's no price cut on that particular model, so there's no reason to choose it over the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB of storage.

It's a much simpler situation in the UK. The 256GB model is £1,699 (was £1,799), the 512GB model is also £1,699 (was £1,899), and the 1TB model – which isn't available at Amazon in the US – is £1,799 (was £2,149). Again, then, there's no reason to go for the smallest storage option, but there is a price difference between the two larger models.

My understanding of Amazon's wording on this particular deal is that Prime Student members will get an additional £100 off, but those of us not lucky enough to look under 21 will have to make do with these regular savings.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was $2,119.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon Amazon is offering $120 off the 512GB variant of the newly announced Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the US, which equates to a free storage upgrade. Better yet, you'll get a $300 Amazon gift card, too, which can be used for... well, anything else that takes your fancy on Amazon. We described Samsung's latest foldable as "ludicrously thin" and "the most desirable Z Fold yet" in our hands-on Galaxy Z Fold 7 review, and considering that it's only just been announced, we'll take any discounts we can get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was £1,899 now £1,699 at Amazon There's no $300 gift card available for shoppers in the UK, but Amazon has seen fit to slash the price of the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 by £200. This is a bigger discount than you'll find on the 256GB model, and it makes the 512GB model the same price as a result. If you fancy 1TB of storage, you can save an even bigger £350, but most people should take the £1,699 deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 and run.

In terms of upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is by far the slimmest and lightest Z Fold yet. It weighs just 215g (that’s even less than the single-screened Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra), and measures just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded.

Under the hood, you'll get a Samsung-tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM (or 16GB if you go for the 1TB model), and an enormous 4,400mAh battery, so on paper at least, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes fewer compromises than pretty much any foldable phone we've seen thus far. Nice work, Samsung.

More Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $934.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the apex of Samsung's engineering and design prowess. It's got a 6.9-inch display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and (in this configuration) 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It's loaded with One UI 7, based on Android 15, and some of the best AI you'll find on a smartphone, plus its quad-camera system is renowned as one of the best around. $934.99 for the Titanium Gray model is an exceptional, record-setting price on one of the best phones money can buy, so we can't recommend this deal highly enough.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $584.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a powerful flagship that ticks all the boxes: it's got the Snapdragon 8 Elite (the best Android chipset), 12GB of RAM, and a triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom. You'll lose out on the Ultra's extra telephoto camera and have to settle for a smaller 50MP main lens, but for most people, this is the Galaxy phone to go for. This discount knocks a cool $215 off the price of the model with 128GB of storage.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK