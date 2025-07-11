After months of rumors, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a cheaper version of its iconic Z Flip folding phone – but if you act fast, you can get a better flip phone for less before Prime Day ends. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage for $799.99 (was $1,219.99) at Amazon.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

This Amazon Prime Day deal is one of the best I’ve seen – folding phones come at a premium, so finding one at regular flagship prices is pretty rare. What’s more, this Z Flip 6 model comes with 512GB of storage, double the standard 256GB. All that for $799 is almost unheard of, so it checks out that this is the lowest-ever price for this phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is due to launch at a starting price of $899, but in many ways, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to remain the better phone out of the two. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will sport Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chipset, the Z Flip 6 has a proper flagship chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has 12GB of RAM compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s 8GB. Apart from that, they’re the same phone, which gives the older Galaxy Z Flip 6 the upper hand. With the mainline Galaxy Z Flip 7 on the way, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is due to be discontinued soon, so this could be your last chance to get one, especially at such a great price.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $800 at Amazon This Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal is a rarity: this is a foldable phone from a major phone maker with 512GB of storage on sale for no more than a typical flagship. It helps that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also our pick for the best flip-folding phone on the market: its balance of stylish, durable design and flagship-grade internals makes it a solid pick for those who value portability, flair, or just doing things a bit differently.

It’s not all about comparison – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a very powerful phone in its own right. With a 6.7-inch folding display and 3.4-inch cover screen, this phone is all about giving you options in how you take on your day-to-day mobile tasks.

The phone also comes equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the 10MP selfie camera offers plenty of chances for creativity when combined with the phone’s folding frame.

And about that frame, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still one of the most stylish phones on the market. It’s also the only flip-style folding phone I’ve used that doesn’t wobble when partially open, reflecting the sturdiness we noticed in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.

This lowest-ever price is a fabulous deal on one of the best folding phones that won’t be sticking around on shelves for much longer – if the Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems like the phone for you, it could be wise to buy now, before the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE takes its place.

More Prime Day phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $584.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a powerful flagship that ticks all the boxes: it's got the Snapdragon 8 Elite (the best Android chipset), 12GB of RAM, and a triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom. You'll lose out on the Ultra's extra telephoto camera and have to settle for a smaller 50MP main lens, but for most people, this is the Galaxy phone to go for. This discount knocks a cool $215 off the price of the model with 128GB of storage.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $749 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro was our phone of the year in 2024 because of its reliability: this is a phone that does everything you need a smartphone to do, and does it very well. As well as the Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts a fantastic camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 3x telephoto zoom lens. This deal brings the price of this powerful phone below the list price of the normal Pixel 9, meaning it's not one to be missed.