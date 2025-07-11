I'm a phone expert - here's why you should get this Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal instead of waiting for the Z Flip 7 FE
Lucky... six?
After months of rumors, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a cheaper version of its iconic Z Flip folding phone – but if you act fast, you can get a better flip phone for less before Prime Day ends. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage for $799.99 (was $1,219.99) at Amazon.
This Amazon Prime Day deal is one of the best I’ve seen – folding phones come at a premium, so finding one at regular flagship prices is pretty rare. What’s more, this Z Flip 6 model comes with 512GB of storage, double the standard 256GB. All that for $799 is almost unheard of, so it checks out that this is the lowest-ever price for this phone.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is due to launch at a starting price of $899, but in many ways, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to remain the better phone out of the two. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will sport Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chipset, the Z Flip 6 has a proper flagship chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has 12GB of RAM compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s 8GB. Apart from that, they’re the same phone, which gives the older Galaxy Z Flip 6 the upper hand. With the mainline Galaxy Z Flip 7 on the way, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is due to be discontinued soon, so this could be your last chance to get one, especially at such a great price.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
This Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal is a rarity: this is a foldable phone from a major phone maker with 512GB of storage on sale for no more than a typical flagship. It helps that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also our pick for the best flip-folding phone on the market: its balance of stylish, durable design and flagship-grade internals makes it a solid pick for those who value portability, flair, or just doing things a bit differently.
It’s not all about comparison – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a very powerful phone in its own right. With a 6.7-inch folding display and 3.4-inch cover screen, this phone is all about giving you options in how you take on your day-to-day mobile tasks.
The phone also comes equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the 10MP selfie camera offers plenty of chances for creativity when combined with the phone’s folding frame.
And about that frame, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still one of the most stylish phones on the market. It’s also the only flip-style folding phone I’ve used that doesn’t wobble when partially open, reflecting the sturdiness we noticed in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review.
This lowest-ever price is a fabulous deal on one of the best folding phones that won’t be sticking around on shelves for much longer – if the Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems like the phone for you, it could be wise to buy now, before the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE takes its place.
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
