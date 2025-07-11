Prime Day is almost over, but if you're on the hunt for a top-tier soundbar deal, I've got an awesome last-minute option for you. The show-stoppingly good Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 is only $448 (was $648) at Amazon US and only £399.99 (was £477) at Amazon UK.

This fantastic soundbar and sub combo was only released a few months ago, but it's already down to a record low price for Prime Day! So, if you want to feel impactful bass, experience the joys of Dolby Atmos effects and unlock cinematic sound (without breaking the bank) this is without doubt the deal for you.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 (US)

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was $648 now $448 at Amazon The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 is over 30% off for Prime Day, even though it's a 2025 release. When we tested it out, we highlighted the soundbar's excellent audio performance, highly tuneable sound, and broad set of smart features. At less than $450, you're getting booming bass from the wireless sub as well as crystal-clear sound from the main bar, which combine to take your viewing to new heights. This one's a limited time deal, so don't miss out!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 (UK)

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was £477 now £399.99 at Amazon For less than £400, this soundbar and sub combo is brilliant value for money. When we tested the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6, we couldn't get enough of its awesome audio output, super-simple setup and rich feature-set. The wireless subwoofer produces earth-shaking bass, while the main bar serves up clean speech, making movies and TV shows sound better than ever.

In our Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 review, we heaped praise on the soundbar and sub combo for its rumbling bass, all-round clear sound quality and effortless setup process. The included subwoofer is wireless, so you won't have to mess around with any wires. On top of that, you can easily control the soundbar via the Sony Bravia Connect app. Yep, when it comes to ease of use, things don't get much better.

This 3.1.2 system supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, meaning you can indulge in truly expansive, immersive audio when watching your favorite movies or TV shows. There's also Bluetooth connectivity if you want to sync your phone up and blast some tunes.

Overall, there's just so much to love about the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6, so why not pick it up now while its at this epic low price?

