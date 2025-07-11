Steady on, tiger! These animal-print earbuds with Bose sound are still on sale this Prime Day, and someone you know needs ‘em (read: me)
Make like Tigger and bounce, with these 2025 buds – 42% off if you're quick!
My colleague (his name is Dash Wood; you'll often run into him within this publication's digital pages) thinks "these earbuds are the worst color I've ever seen" and reader, that just makes me want them more.
I recall once, many moons ago, I wrote about the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick and felt the same kind of admiration for the design. It spoke to me. Basically, I love it when audio tech is designed to look thoroughly unlike audio tech – an extension of an alternative and slightly quirky but oh-so-musical personality.
And this is that product, but in 2025. The product is the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC and what you need to know is that they look like Bose (those buds look remarkably similar to the QuietComfort 2, no?), the ANC and sound's been handled by Bose, but they're much (much!) cheaper than anything made solely by Bose. How much cheaper? Right now, they're just $75.99 (was $129.99) in the US or only £75 (was £100) in the UK. Result!
Amazon Prime Day last-minute deal: Skullcandy Method 360 ANC (US)
I mean, just look at them! OK, they won't be for everyone, but I love this look – and while I haven't properly tested them yet (they only arrived in April, and reviews take time), they come from strong stock because the sound was tailored by ANC masters Bose. Oh yes, you get ANC here – and for this money, it's the cheapest Bose noise-nixing for miles around. This is the first discount we've ever seen – and what a discount! 43% off is not to be sniffed at, and it won't last long.
Amazon Prime Day last-minute deal: Skullcandy 360 ANC (UK)
I've added a red colorway shot here, because the deal applies to all colorways (there's also black, white and a sandy-beige hue) and honestly, I love all of them – but the animal print version gets my chef's kiss for earbuds. In the UK, the deal is 20% off, but when they only arrived in April of this year and this is the first discount, it's not hard to see that these buds represent the cheapest way to get Bose ANC we've ever seen…
My colleague Max has compiled a hands-on review of the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC, and while I've yet to have the pleasure of listening to them for any significant amount of time, I do love what I see here – Bose is a class-leader in ANC and when you know this company handled the stuff under the hood here, many people will start to take notice.
And anyway, Skullcandy is a strong contender in its own right for sound – and in the looks department, my stone-cold goth heart had always loved the little skulls on the buds that the brand is known for.
If they're not for you, I've got other options at the price point I'll link to below. But if you came here for a say-something fashion moment as well as new earbuds, I think you just found them.
Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
