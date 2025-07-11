My colleague (his name is Dash Wood; you'll often run into him within this publication's digital pages) thinks "these earbuds are the worst color I've ever seen" and reader, that just makes me want them more.

I recall once, many moons ago, I wrote about the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick and felt the same kind of admiration for the design. It spoke to me. Basically, I love it when audio tech is designed to look thoroughly unlike audio tech – an extension of an alternative and slightly quirky but oh-so-musical personality.

And this is that product, but in 2025. The product is the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC and what you need to know is that they look like Bose (those buds look remarkably similar to the QuietComfort 2, no?), the ANC and sound's been handled by Bose, but they're much (much!) cheaper than anything made solely by Bose. How much cheaper? Right now, they're just $75.99 (was $129.99) in the US or only £75 (was £100) in the UK. Result!

• Shop the full last-minute Amazon Prime Day sale

I also need you to know this: today is the final day of the 96-hour deals marathon that is Amazon Prime Day, and if you think too long on this one, it'll be gone

Not your deal? I get it – although they're available (and on sale) in other colorways too! If you're looking for other last-minute deals, our Amazon Prime Day live hub is a great place to go.

Amazon Prime Day last-minute deal: Skullcandy Method 360 ANC (US)

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC: was $129.99 now $75.99 at Amazon I mean, just look at them! OK, they won't be for everyone, but I love this look – and while I haven't properly tested them yet (they only arrived in April, and reviews take time), they come from strong stock because the sound was tailored by ANC masters Bose. Oh yes, you get ANC here – and for this money, it's the cheapest Bose noise-nixing for miles around. This is the first discount we've ever seen – and what a discount! 43% off is not to be sniffed at, and it won't last long.

Amazon Prime Day last-minute deal: Skullcandy 360 ANC (UK)

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC: was £99.99 now £77 at Amazon I've added a red colorway shot here, because the deal applies to all colorways (there's also black, white and a sandy-beige hue) and honestly, I love all of them – but the animal print version gets my chef's kiss for earbuds. In the UK, the deal is 20% off, but when they only arrived in April of this year and this is the first discount, it's not hard to see that these buds represent the cheapest way to get Bose ANC we've ever seen…

My colleague Max has compiled a hands-on review of the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC, and while I've yet to have the pleasure of listening to them for any significant amount of time, I do love what I see here – Bose is a class-leader in ANC and when you know this company handled the stuff under the hood here, many people will start to take notice.

And anyway, Skullcandy is a strong contender in its own right for sound – and in the looks department, my stone-cold goth heart had always loved the little skulls on the buds that the brand is known for.

If they're not for you, I've got other options at the price point I'll link to below. But if you came here for a say-something fashion moment as well as new earbuds, I think you just found them.

More last-minute cheap Prime Day earbuds deals, US

JLab Go Pop ANC: was $29 now $20 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC currently hold the title of 'best super cheap' option in our guide to the best budget earbuds – and for good reason. They deliver clear audio, surprisingly effective noise cancellation and a range of fun color options – all at a phenomenally low price. For just $20 this Prime Day, you really can't go wrong.

Earfun Air Pro 3: was $99.99 now $47.49 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 3 are still some of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds. Need proof? Sure: they're still our best budget pick in our best ANC earbuds roundup. See? In addition to their ANC, the lengthy battery life and excellent audio for the level make them a great deal for someone who wants affordable, comfortable all-rounder buds. They're also arguably a more cost-effective deal than their successors above, the EarFun Air Pro 4.

More last-minute Amazon Prime Day earbuds deals, UK

Earfun Air Pro 3: was £63.99 now £49.98 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 3 are still some of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds. Need proof? Sure: they're still our best budget pick in our best ANC earbuds roundup. In addition to their ANC, the lengthy battery life and decent audio make them a great deal for someone who wants affordable, comfortable all-rounder buds. They're also arguably a more cost-effective deal than their successors above, the EarFun Air Pro 4.

Sony WF-C710N: was £99 now £79 at Amazon Yes, you can get Sony's new wireless earbuds for less than £80 in the Prime Day sale – talk about a bargain! In our Sony WF-C710N review, we heaped praise on these buds for their bolstered battery life, fantastic sound quality and upgraded ANC. At this price-point, you'll struggle to find a model that's much better.

JLab Go Pop ANC: was £29 now £23 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC are our 'best super cheap' pick in our list of the best budget earbuds around. Why? Well, its because they impress with energetic sound, solid noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. They were already outrageously cheap, but at just £23 this Prime Day, they're simply too good to skip if you're looking for a cheap no-nonsense set of earbuds.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK