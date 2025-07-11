'Every fridge needs one of these bad boys!' This $22 Prime Day deal will keep your fridge odor-free for 10 years
Smelly fridge, smelly fridge, what are they feeding you?
Even the best refigerators aren't impervious to mystery smells, whether it's prepped ingredients, a particularly odorous takeout, or foods that turn quickly. That's why this Prime Day deal on Purriko's fridge deodorizer, now $22 (was $28) at Amazon has caught my eye.
Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale
I've owned one of these from a different brand for a year, and it's come in tremendously handy for my stink-sensitive nostrils. Purriko's model has over 8,000 reviews and a 4-star rating, with one reviewer emphatically claiming "Every fridge needs one of these bad boys!", so I have high hopes this is the Amazon Prime Day purchase to beat.
There's not long left to snag this saving, though, so don't hesitate if you're ready to give your fridge some de-stinking TLC.
Amazon Prime Day home essential deals
I've previously owned a different brand's deodorizer, and I don't know how I'd live without it now. Well, I do, because it broke the other week, and my life is now stinky fridge hell, so this alternative has gone straight in my shopping basket. Purriko claims it can last 10 years, too!
Reviewers have said it doesn't work so well with onion smells, but that's also true of alternatives I've suggested – so make sure to invest in some good airtight containers if that's your biggest woe!
The best part is, it's not just handy for refrigerators – reviewers have shared that they use it to remove pet smells, too, so if your furry friend's litter tray is kicking up a stink, you could also opt for one of these in the room to help – just make sure it's in a small enough area for it to work as intended.
