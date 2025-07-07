What's not to love about an air fryer? Not only are they speedy kitchen appliances but they're a great healthy cooking alternative, and I stand by my Instant Vortex air fryer. With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, I've been on the look out for the best air fryer deals, and my go-to model is down to $84.99 from its usual $139.99 retail price.

Though $84.99 isn't exactly the lowest price this model has seen, snagging a solid air fryer we gave four stars in our review featuring four different cooking settings and a 5.7-liter capacity for under $100 isn't a bad deal at all. And looking at its pricing history, this early Amazon Prime Day deal isn't far off from previous Black Friday offers, so act fast before the deal ends.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Instant Pot 4-in-1 air fryer

Instant Pot 6 Quart 4-in-1 Air fryer : was $139.99 now $84.99 at Amazon As mentioned, Instant Pot's 4-in-1 air fryer hasn't yet returned to its lowest price but this early Prime Day deal isn't far off last year's Black Friday price mark. Now for less than $100, you can get your hands on an air fryer that covers all the basics while offering great results. It's a model fit for newbies and experienced air fryer users alike.

Not only is Instant Pot known for its range of multi-cookers (you can check out our list of best Instant Pots), but it's earned its household name status as a top-notch air fryer supplier for a number of reasons.

From personal experience, Instant Pot's 4-in-1 air fryer is a simple and easy-to-use model that doesn't overcomplicate the cooking experience, meaning that it's a solid option to go for if you're just getting into air fryers, or if you just want something simple to get you by. Though some may find it more bulky compared to other single-basket air fryers, it packs a punch with its performance.

It works wonders with frozen and fresh food alike, giving an even crispy result in a short space of time (usually around 20-30 minutes) without having to soak your food in oil. Despite it being a little heavy in size, I've never had an issue with it taking up a lot of room on the counter, though that's all depending on how much space you have in your kitchen.