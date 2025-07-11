I love my air fryer, but it's far from easy to store and it certainly isn't portable. So, when Ninja announced its new Crispi air fryer, I was stoked; doubly so now that it's at a record-low price for Prime Day. In the US, the Ninja Crispi Air Fryer at Amazon for $155.99 (was $179.99), and in the UK it's £119.99 (was £179.99) at Amazon.



This fantastic all-in-one air fryer comes with 4-qt and 6-cup TempWare glass containers, which is ample capacity to cook everything from a large batch of chicken wings to a single serving. In the US, most of the colorways are discounted somewhere around the $160 mark, but the Navy model in particular is down to $155. In the UK, all models are discounted, but the cheapest (and only) Prime Day-specific deal is on the golden colorway, which I personally like best anyway.

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer: was $179.99 now $153.99 at Amazon Record low - the $159.99 sale price we're seeing on some colorways is the previous lowest-ever price, meaning whichever you choose is a great deal for Prime Day. It features four cooking modes, including Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry, and Recrisp. The glass containers have heat-safe feet that protect the glass from cracking while cooking and also the surfaces you're cooking on. So long as there's an outlet nearby, you can use the Crispi PowerPod to cook wherever you choose.

Ninja Crispi Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £119.99 at Amazon Record low - with a fantastic £60 discount, this is the lowest price we've seen on Ninja's portable cooker. It offers four cooking modes; Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry, and Recrisp, meaning it's not quite as versatile as some of Ninja's other cookers. Of course, none of those are portable, though; so long as there's a power socket nearby, this bad boy can air fry.

I've not had the joys of trying the Ninja Crispi just yet, but by all accounts (including customer reviews), it's well worth the investment. We scored it a commendable four stars in our Ninja Crispi Air Fryer review, highlighting its convenient compact form factor as a real boon.

