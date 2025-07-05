I use this portable Ninja blender every day for smoothies, and it's an unmissable deal at its lowest price this year for Amazon Prime Day
No need to ask, it's a smooth operator
We see some great deals on fan favorite appliances during Amazon Prime Day, and this one's a doozy. My favorite portable blender, the Ninja Blast, is now on sale for $44.99 (was $69) at Amazon. A similar UK deal sees the device drop to £44.99 at Amazon (was £49), but you can save a further £4.99 with a voucher.
Now, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen on the Ninja Blast; that was last year's $39/£34 price tag, but it's only a $/£5 difference on a popular, highly capable product. In 2025, this is, in all likelihood, the lowest price we'll see, so don't miss out!
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership to benefit; you can sign up for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds), to take advantage of this great low price.
Today's best Ninja Blast deals
This portable blender packs an impressive punch for something so small; while its capacity is a single-serve 17-oz, it can crush ice and frozen fruit without breaking a sweat with its stainless steel BlastBlade. Plus, it even has a sippy-cup lid that pops open to keep your beverages fresh.
This is a great discount on the Ninja Blast Portable Blender at Amazon. The handy appliance has a 530ml capacity and is capable of blending smoothies protein shakes, and even frozen drinks. Its size means you can take it anywhere you want, so a fresh drink is always by your side. It has a stainless steel BlastBlade (a fancy blade!) which can crush ice, while its lid is leakproof and it even has a sippy spout. Anything else you think it needs? Nope, we can’t think of it either.
I've had two years with the Ninja Blast, and in that time it's often been a constant companion. Whether for post-gym workouts, frozen drinks on a hot day or smoothies in my latest health kick; wherever I go, so too does my Ninja Blast.
Even at its retail price, it's far from expensive, but a $20/£10 saving is nothing to be sniffed at, too. It earned four stars in our review, mostly losing points for the fact that it'll occassionally get stuck. Nothing that a quick flip and shake of the blender can't fix, but worth noting!
If you'd like to explore your options, then our best blenders should be the next place you go.
