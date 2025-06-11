KitchenAid's new blender handles everything from ice to hot soup, and it costs less than you might expect

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is available to buy now in the US

It's competitively priced for a full-size jug blender at $129.99

It can crush ice, and is suitable for hot ingredients thanks to its steam valve

KitchenAid has launched a new blender that can blend hot and cold ingredients, and has a surprisingly palatable price tag. The KitchenAid Pure Power blender is available to buy now direct from KitchenAid for $129.99 (about £100 / AU$200).

That's pretty much what I'd expect to pay for a portable smoothie-maker from the likes of Nutribullet or Ninja, and half the price of the top-rated model in our roundup of the best blenders, the Braun TriForce Power Blender.

Despite its low MSRP, the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is a full-size appliance with a 68oz / 1.8-liter jug that's big enough to whip up dishes for a family of four. It's particularly well suited to making soup thanks to a steam vent, which means it's safe for blending hot ingredients straight from the oven or pan.

The blender's asymmetrical blades are strong enough to crush ice, and according to KitchenAid the motor is powerful enough to handle frozen fruit for smoothies and slushes. From my experience testing blenders, I've found that frozen strawberries are the hardest to blend, so I'm interested to see how well the Pure Power Blender copes with these tough little customers.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Easy cleaning

The Pure Power Blender has a control dial on the front that lets you adjust the speed of the blades so you can create a chunky salsa or super smooth mayonnaise, and there are three presets available at the touch of a button: smoothie, ice crush, and clean (just add water and a drop of dish soap to the jug, run the cycle, then rinse it out).

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is available now in matt black, and will launch in extra colors in July. I don't yet have details of its pricing and availability outside the US, but I'll keep you updated as soon as I know more.

