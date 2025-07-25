Save $350 on this powerful and flexible HP OmniBook X Flip that's great for students

The Best Buy back-to-school sale is live with discounts on study essentials, gaming gear, and more. It's also the best time to buy new laptops and tablets ahead of the school year, so why not get something that can work as both? You can currently get this HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop for $699.99 (was $1049.99).

The HP OmniBook X Flip offers utility at a bargain price. As a hybrid laptop, it gives you the option of using it like a traditional computer or as a touchscreen tablet. This model with a 14-inch screen is especially compact, making it perfect for stuffing into a tote or backpack without weighing it down.

Today's best HP OmniBook X Flip deal

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The HP OmniBook X Flip combines a laptop and a tablet in one. It works well as a school laptop with the powerful Intel Core 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's equipped for AI with built-in Copilot Plus support and the optional HP Companion AI app, which you can use to help you with your schoolwork. The OmniBook X Flip reportedly lasts up to 22 hours when used for non-intensive tasks like watching videos or web browsing, which you'll probably be doing a lot of during the school year.

The HP OmniBook X Flip runs on the powerful Intel Core Ultra 7, plus 16GB of RAM for quickly and efficiently processing tasks. It also has an 8GB Intel Arc 140V GPU to help with AI. This OmniBook comes with a whopping 1TB SSD, enough to store loads of files or even handle photo and video editing if you need it.

HP claims that the OmniBook X Flip offers up to 22 hours of video playback, which can last well into two days for non-intensive tasks like web browsing. More strenuous tasks like conversing with Copilot Plus or the HP AI Companion app will likely shorten that time, but even half of that should be enough to get through an entire day of work before bringing out the charger.

The HP OmniBook X Flip is just one option outside of our best laptops for students, which you may want to look at if you want to do more research. If you're looking for more laptops like the HP OmniBook X Flip, I'd recommend browsing our best 2-in-1 laptops.