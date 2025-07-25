AMD isn't giving up on high-end GPUs – a new leak hints at a new Radeon GPU challenging Nvidia's next-gen flagship graphics card

AMD reportedly has a high-end RDNA 5 GPU ready to challenge Nvidia's next-gen flagship graphics card

The leak shows a placeholder name for the GPU, as the 'Radeon RX 10090 XT'

It comes after AMD's shift away from high-end offerings this generation

AMD and Nvidia's fierce GPU battle this generation has been largely situated in the mid-range market, with AMD reserving its high-end GPU options for the future – and a new leak suggests that future may not be as far away as anticipated.

According to a reputable leaker, Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID), AMD's next-gen RDNA 5 GPU, the 'Radeon RX 10090 XT', is projected to challenge Nvidia's next flagship GPU, the 'Nvidia RTX 6090'. It's expected to use 36GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 154 compute units, on a 384-bit memory bus.

Of course, neither of these GPUs is confirmed, but according to the leak, they're purported to launch between 2026 and 2027. MLID states that the 'Radeon RX 10090 XT' and other Radeon RDNA 5 GPU model names are placeholders, as there's no word on what they'll be called.

The 'AT0' die is supposedly being used for the rumored GPU, with a power consumption of 380W. Again, MLID suggests nothing here is final, so adjustments to the reported 36GB of GDDR7 VRAM clocked at 36 Gbps can change by the time it launches.

We don't know what Nvidia has planned for its next-gen flagship GPU, but based on the specs of the Nvidia RTX 4090 (128 compute units) and the upgrade to the Blackwell RTX 5090 (170 compute units), the jump to an RTX 6090 would likely be a sizeable one.

The Radeon RX 10090 XT's reported specs would put it in pole position to clash with the next flagship GeForce GPU, at the very least challenging it closely enough. More importantly, if this is legitimate, it puts AMD back on the map in battling it out with Team Green in the high-end GPU market.

AMD RDNA 5 Specs Leak: TSMC 3nm, 128GB GDDR7, RTX 6090 Killer! (+ PS6 / XBOX Update) - YouTube Watch On

Analysis: I'm hoping this is true, but I won't hold my breath

While it can be argued that AMD has held up well in its mid-range GPU battle with Nvidia, inflated prices have ultimately ruined the appeal of GPUs like the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9060 XT, as they were considered the best alternative to expensive Nvidia graphics cards.

That's beside the point, though; Nvidia has desperately needed more competition within the GPU market, and I've mentioned this several times before. Even when AMD still had a focus on high-end GPUs, Team Green's flagship GPUs would always lead in power and performance.

Now, if the AMD Radeon RX 10090 XT (for the record, I really hope that's not its name) is planned and has the rumored specifications from MLID, then it's great news. I wouldn't expect it to beat an RTX 6090 card, but at the very least, come close enough to challenge it.

Hopefully, by 2026 or 2027, the market inflation won't be a big issue, and AMD can release a new powerful lineup with affordable pricing. If AMD can't beat Nvidia in terms of hardware on the GPU side, the best solution is to make their GPU prices more approachable. However, who am I kidding? It's wishful thinking after all.