As Nvidia struggles with RTX 5060 Ti stock, AMD’s RX 9060 XT GPU could sweep in and score a mid-range win with plentiful supply

AMD’s RX 9060 XT is rumored to launch mid-May, although the GPU may not go on sale until June

A well-known YouTube leaker believes the 9060 XT will be well-stocked when it does arrive

Expect similar quantities to the RX 9070 XT launch, and that could be a problem for Nvidia, which is struggling to get RTX 5060 Ti models out there

AMD’s RX 9060 XT graphics card – which is still only rumored to be next in line for the RDNA 4 family – is supposedly going to have healthy stock levels when it arrives.

That’s the conclusion of Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), a leaker on YouTube who regularly provides GPU and CPU-related chatter.

MLID cites multiple sources, the first of which is based outside of the US and reckons there will be a ‘pretty good supply’ of RX 9060 XT GPUs, albeit no firm numbers are given (by any of these sources, I should add).

A second source at a major online retailer in the US claims that launch stock for this AMD graphics card is feeling "very optimistic" and another source (also in the US) backs that up.

This feels somewhat more vague than the YouTuber normally is, but nonetheless, there’s clearly a positive vibe around how much stock AMD is likely to muster for the RX 9060 XT. Indeed, MLID underlines that this should be a similar launch to the RX 9070 XT, which arrived in decent numbers as you might recall. (Although due to demand, the GPU still sold through very quickly, or at least models at or near MSRP did).

The caveat MLID adds is that the US may be slightly less well-supplied for the 9060 XT than other countries, or at least that’s a possibility.

Another point addressed here is that the 9060 XT won’t likely affect the stock of AMD’s 9070 XT in the near future, according to the YouTuber’s best guess.

PS5 Pro PSSR 2 Leak, RX 9060 XT Supply, Intel Ultra 7 Price Drop, AMD Q1 Earnings | April Loose Ends - YouTube Watch On

Analysis: Should Nvidia be worried? It looks that way

It certainly makes sense to me that RX 9070 XT (or vanilla 9070) stock wouldn’t suffer due to the launch of this third RDNA 4 GPU (not counting the GRE, which is Asia-only, for now anyway). That’s because the two existing graphics cards use the Navi 48 chip, whereas the 9060 XT is built around a different engine, the Navi 44 GPU.

So, the latter chip won’t cannibalize the former (not directly, anyway). And also because there’s more profit to be made on the pricier 9070 models – the XT in particular – it doesn’t make sense that AMD would want to miss out on that (by sacrificing any 9070 production in favor of the 9060 XT).

If AMD can indeed supply the RX 9060 XT in a decent quantity, as suggested here, that’s going to be trouble for Nvidia, which is struggling to get its RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards – which Team Red’s inbound RDNA 4 GPU should rival – onto shelves in any real number.

Yes, you can find RTX 5060 Ti models on sale, and there are a couple of flavors of the 8GB version around in the US currently. However, that’s more a reflection of the general unpopularity of this GPU – and even then, the cheapest you’ll get is still 10% over the MSRP. With the better-received RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, I could only spot one in the US (all of this is at the time of writing), but this time it’s 15% over the recommended price, so you’re paying a premium.

What we still don’t know is the MSRP of the RX 9060 XT, of course. Indeed, as noted at the outset, this GPU isn’t even officially confirmed yet, let alone the price. All we know is that there’s some kind of new RDNA 4 graphics card coming this quarter, though with the weight of the rumors at this point, it’s pretty certain to be the 9060 XT.

Pricing will be key, of course, and MLID believes that AMD is going to pitch the RX 9060 XT somewhere between $329 to $379 in the US (and in line elsewhere). That’s for the rumored 16GB version of the graphics card, too, not the 8GB variant (which will be launched alongside it, at least according to some speculation). At the lower end of that pricing scale, this could be a killer blow to Nvidia in the lower-mid-range space (again, depending on exactly how performance pans out).

There are too many unknowns to get overly excited yet, and looking at the overall picture – and where Nvidia is with its RTX 5060 models – I worry there’s not much of a driving force for AMD to have to pitch its new entrant to the GPU scene towards the more compelling end of the rumored range.

What Nvidia has in its favor right now is that while the grapevine expects AMD to launch the RX 9060 XT very soon – on May 21, in fact – these graphics cards may not actually be on shelves before June. As ever, load up the seasoning with all this. What we do know is that Nvidia’s RTX 5060 (non-Ti) goes on sale come May 19, though again, its 8GB of VRAM loadout (across the board) is proving controversial, just as with that version of the RTX 5060 Ti currently.