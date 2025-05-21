AMD unleashes RX 9060 XT at Computex 2025, a powerful GPU with a bargain price tag that could be Nvidia’s worst nightmare

AMD has officially unveiled the RX 9060 XT graphics card

It comes in 8GB and 16GB versions priced at $299 and $349

That pricing, and a peppy spec, outguns Nvidia’s rival RTX 5060 Ti

AMD has revealed its latest RDNA 4 graphics card over at Computex 2025, with the RX 9060 XT coming in both 8GB and 16GB flavors, as has been rumored for a while now.

The RX 9060 XT has 32 compute units (CUs) – compared to 56 CUs in the RX 9070 – as we also heard via the grapevine, and in fact, the rumor mill was pretty spot on about the specs here.

The main piece of key info we were lacking was the price, and we now have that: the 8GB model will sell at $299, and if you want the 16GB version of this graphics card, that’ll run to $349.

Other specs include the 9060 XT using GDDR6 VRAM and having a boost clock of 3.1GHz, with a TDP of 180W.

AMD provided some early performance teasers, and apparently, the RX 9060 XT is going to edge out Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti in gaming when not using frame generation.

As VideoCardz reports, AMD let us know that the new graphics card will go on sale come June 5 (which was again predicted via rumors).

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: A value-packed GPU with a lot of promise

AMD’s benchmarks must be taken with some caution – as with any marketing materials, some cherry-picking can be involved – but the RX 9060 XT is looking sharp going by this testing. It’s shown as 6% faster than the RTX 5060 Ti in a suite of 40 games at 1440p resolution with ‘ultra’ graphics details.

Coupled with that competitive pricing, the RX 9060 XT is a very welcome addition to the lower-mid-range of the GPU market. Indeed, AMD also showed a presentation slide declaring that the RX 9060 XT gives buyers 15% more performance-per-dollar than the RTX 5060 Ti (working with that same battery of tests over 40 games).

I should note that AMD is comparing the 8GB version of Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti to the 16GB flavor of the 9060 XT, which does cast something of a different light on those performance metrics – but the relative pricing still looks good value from Team Red here.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that if you do go with the 9060 XT 8GB, this uses the full complement of PCIe lanes, whereas that’s cut in half with the 5060 Ti 8GB – and that can be important for older PCs that don’t have PCIe 5.0. Mainly because (last-gen) PCIe 4.0 proves a bottleneck on the bandwidth available to the GPU with only half of those lanes active (but not with the full set of 16 lanes, as per AMD’s design choice).

So, that’s another win for AMD, and it has a strong offering on the table with the RX 9060 XT. The remaining question is, with no reference boards from Team Red, and the company relying entirely on third-party graphics card makers, are we going to see the MSRP adhered to? Or, if the RX 9060 XT models turn out popular, will pricing be inflated by those board-making partners?

A lot of the answer to that may be tied up in stock levels, which is another variable here: how robust will initial supply levels be? The good news is that rumor has it that AMD won’t leave us in the lurch for stock, and much of the speculation around these new RDNA 4 models has proved correct, so hopefully that assertion will pan out, too.

We won’t know for a couple of weeks yet, though, and real pricing on the shelves, as opposed to target MSRPs set by AMD, will still be a critical part of the equation here with the initial launch of the RX 9060 XT.