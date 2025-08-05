AMD has announced the Radeon RX 9060 GPU for pre-built gaming PCs

It will use 8GB of VRAM similar to its 9060 XT counterpart

It seems as though Team Red isn't giving up on 8GB GPUs

The GPU market has seen a handful of additions recently, mostly from Nvidia and AMD with the RTX 5000 series and Radeon RX 9000 series lineups, respectively – and it looks like Team Red isn't done just yet, perhaps in an unwanted way.

As reported by our friends at Tom's Hardware, AMD announced the Radeon RX 9060 GPU spotted in a new Radeon driver update's patch notes, a new 8GB option for gamers that will only be available via pre-built systems – in other words, the GPU won't be available to purchase separately via retailers.

This appears to be a watered-down version of the 8GB Radeon RX 9060 XT model, which was less favored in comparison to its 16GB model. 8GB GPUs haven't been selling well at retailers, as previously indicated by a German retailer's sales figures.

Recent rumors also suggest that Nvidia and its board partners may be dropping GPU prices due to a lack of sales and oversupply, which likely includes 8GB configurations – and the indication is that PC gamers don't want to pay inflated high prices for mid to high-end GPUs, and a significant portion clearly aren't settling with low-end 8GB cards.

However, it's essential to note that this new GPU appears to be specifically designed for pre-built systems, which should help introduce more affordable gaming PCs, especially for those new to the ecosystem.

Analysis: 12GB of VRAM should be the new standard

(Image credit: Future)

I think it's been stated more than enough at this point that 8GB GPUs just won't cut it for PC gaming today. These GPUs aren't completely useless, as they can still run games at 1080p, but with more poorly-optimized PC games of recent years and games requiring more VRAM, I don't think 8GB of VRAM is the solution for desktop GPUs.

Consumers are clear to voice their satisfaction with 16GB GPUs, so at the very least, I'd like to see Nvidia and AMD follow in Intel's footsteps; it's seemingly abandoned 8GB GPUs entirely, with its latest lineup consisting of 10GB and 12GB GPUs.

There's no doubt that those on a budget may find use in these GPUs, but in terms of longevity, it's the last option that I would recommend for a new GPU.

I was hoping Team Green and Team Red would set the new standard to 12GB, but now I'm left hoping that both take this into consideration for the next generation of graphics cards.