Nvidia and board partners are reportedly set to drop RTX 5000 series GPU prices across online retailers

This is supposedly due to low sales and oversupply, after months of price inflation

This comes amid another rumor that suggests Nvidia will soon launch Super GPU models for the Blackwell lineup

Scalpers have been out of the discussion in the GPU market for a long while, since prices for Nvidia and AMD cards were marked up across multiple retailers – but it looks like this may become an issue again, amid good news for Team Green fans.

According to board channels on Chiphell, Nvidia and its board partners are reportedly set to reduce RTX 5000 series GPU prices as early as this month, due to 'low terminal sales' and 'oversupply'. It comes after rumors that Team Green will introduce Super GPU models for the RTX 5000 series later this holiday season.

Nvidia is yet to provide any confirmation on this. Still, there's a mixture of Founders Edition and board partner GPUs available across retailers such as Best Buy in the US and Scan in the UK – and notably, at original retail prices or lower, which lends some credibility to this Chiphell rumor.

It's been a slight contrast to the usual proceedings in the GPU market; typically, consumers are left to battle against scalpers to acquire new GPUs, but since inflation and tariffs have left prices at retailers skyrocketing, demand has been low – but if this report is legitimate, that may quickly change, once scalpers catch wind of lower retail prices.

Fortunately, Nvidia already has a solution to combat scalpers, which is its 'Verified Priority Access' scheme, allowing consumers to purchase new GPUs. However, it's a matter of whether it decides to use it on a wider scale, since it's mostly limited to certain regions.

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

Analysis: the Verified Priority Access scheme is Nvidia's one-way ticket to get back in fans' good books

Again, the rumor regarding GPU price drops isn't confirmed, so nothing is set in stone, but if this is true, Nvidia would do best to use the buyer scheme to its full extent. While I don't think there's a way to completely defeat scalpers, I do think this is the ideal method to soften their impact.

The Verified Priority Access scheme allows those who have made an Nvidia account on or before a certain date (recently January 30), to gain a special invitation to purchase a Founders Edition GPU. This won't cover board partner GPUs, but it will at least give more consumers an opportunity for an upgrade.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I have no doubts that scalping will become a widespread issue again, and frankly, I'm surprised it hasn't already begun, since there are plenty of units at retail price available right now.

Fortunately, though, it'll be a great move by Team Green for its fans, as there's been plenty of criticism during its RTX 5000 series launch due to driver issues, missing specs on GPUs (specifically ROPs), and low availability.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out if prices begin to plummet even further, and I'd advise keeping an eye out on online retailers for any sudden developments.