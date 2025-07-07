Nvidia is rumored to be cutting production of RTX 5000 GPUs

Manufacturing levels are supposedly looking at a cut of 20% or more in July

If true, as the effects of that filter through, we can expect price rises by September

Nvidia could be planning to cut down production of its RTX 5000 graphics cards, according to a new rumor, which would of course mean less stock on shelves.

Japanese tech blog Gazlog noticed a Chiphell post (via Wccftech) claiming this is the case, and that Nvidia has already reduced supply of its Blackwell graphics cards as of June.

We're told that in May 2025, RTX 5000 supply stabilized and stock levels of the GPUs increased, with prices falling – in some cases, below MSRP. Team Green has therefore seemingly decided to reduce stock levels from July, with supply expected to drop by between 20% to 30% compared to June - and as noted, there's already been something of a cut in production for June.

Of course, less inventory would mean the possible specter of GPU price rises, but we must be very careful around the speculation aired here – particularly because it derives from Chiphell, which isn't always the most reliable source (though it has provided hardware rumors that have proved true in the past).

Analysis: Grab a GPU quickly?

I'd be particularly cautious about this rumor since the theorized drop in production is a hefty one. If true, though, it would mean that prices for Nvidia's RTX 5000 GPUs are surely set to rise.

Why would Nvidia be planning such a move? Well, part of the assertion made here is that prices have fallen too much, due to GPU stock getting beefed up beyond the demand that's out there. Another theory is that Nvidia may want to allocate chips elsewhere – namely to graphics cards for China, and primarily the new version of the GeForce RTX 5090 D (the Asian variant of the Blackwell flagship). The latter sounds a plausible enough scenario.

Of course, if production is indeed being adjusted as this rumor suggests, the effects of that won't be felt immediately, but rather in a couple of months. (As there are already chips out there being distributed, of course, in the long chain of events that happens when putting together graphics cards).

This amounts to the prospect of price rises around September time, and funnily enough, that idea chimes with other chatter from the GPU grapevine that we've been hearing lately. Namely the speculation from Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube that due to various factors – relating to both tariffs, and hardware upgrades because of the end of support for Windows 10 – graphics card price hikes are coming in Q4 of 2025 (from October, in other words).

All of which, given this fresh rumor, adds up to some seriously heavy hinting that now might be the best time to buy a GPU, particularly if you're eyeing up one of Nvidia's RTX 5000 models. And with Prime Day about to happen – and early deals already available, in fact – you might want to keep a close eye on potential GPU bargains therein. Any discounted graphics cards could possibly represent the cheapest prices you might see this year, as Black Friday will come too late to avoid what's in the pipeline in terms of price rises, at least in theory.