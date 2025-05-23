Rumored Nvidia RTX 5080 Super specs disappoint some gamers, but I don’t think there’s anything to worry about with this GPU

A leak has detailed the claimed specs of Nvidia’s RTX 5080 Super

Some gamers might see this refreshed GPU as underwhelming – it doesn’t add any extra cores into the mix, notably

However, there are robust upgrades elsewhere with the video memory and also clock speeds

Another rumor about Nvidia’s RTX 5080 Super has been aired and we’ve got a look at what are supposedly the full specs of this GPU.

As VideoCardz pointed out, leaker Kopite7kimi has posted the claimed specs for the rumored graphics card on X, and that may mean Nvidia has just provided said details to its graphics card making partners (and they leaked from there). Or, it might mean precisely nothing, because as ever, rumors, much like demons, need considerable salting.

GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPG147-SKU35GB203-450-A110752FP32256-bit GDDR7 24G 32Gbps400+WMay 20, 2025

The key parts of the specifications are that the RTX 5080 Super will supposedly use the same GPU as the RTX 5080, which is the GB203 chip. As the RTX 5080 has already maxed out the cores on that chip, the core count will be the same with the Super version of this graphics card – there’s no room to maneuver to increase it.

The big upgrade comes from the leap from 16GB to 24GB of video RAM (VRAM), and as well as that 50% uplift, the leaker believes Nvidia is going to use faster memory modules here (32Gbps rather than 30Gbps).

We’re also told that the TDP of the RTX 5080 Super is going to sit at 400W, or it might use even more power than that.

Analysis: Crunching the specs and not forgetting about clocks

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Looking at those specs, you might think: how is the RTX 5080 Super going to be a tempting upgrade on the vanilla version of the GPU? It has the same CUDA core count, and somewhat faster video memory, but only around 7% more VRAM bandwidth than the RTX 5080. So, what gives?

Well, don’t forget that added to that VRAM boost, the RTX 5080 Super is expected to have considerably faster clock speeds. Pushing those clocks faster is why this incoming GPU is going to chug more than 400W (perhaps a fair bit more) compared to 360W for the plain RTX 5080.

So, if you’re worried that the RTX 5080 Super may represent an underwhelming prospect in terms of an upgrade over the RTX 5080, don’t be. (Although you may have concerns about your PC’s power supply instead). All this is in line with previous speculation that we’ll see something like a 10% performance boost with the RTX 5080 Super versus the basic version of the GPU, or maybe even slightly more (up towards 15%, even).

Plus that much bigger allocation of 24GB of VRAM is going to make a difference in some scenarios where 4K gaming coupled with very high graphics settings gets more demanding with certain games. (A situation that’s only going to get worse as time rolls on, if you’re thinking about future-proofing, which should always be something of a consideration).

On top of this is the fact that Nvidia is falling out of favor in the consumer GPU world, with AMD’s RDNA 4 graphics cards making a seriously positive impact on Team Red’s chances – and sales. The latest RX 9060 XT reveal has pretty much gone down a treat, too, so I don’t think Nvidia can risk damaging its standing with PC gamers any further, frankly, by pushing out subpar Super refreshes.

Speaking of refreshes – with the emphasis on the plural – previous rumors have also theorized an RTX 5070 Super graphics card with 18GB of VRAM is on the boil, but that’s notably absent from Kopite7kimi’s post here. That doesn’t mean it isn’t happening, but it could be read as a sign that the RTX 5080 Super is going to arrive first.

Again, previous spinning from the rumor mill indicates a very broad 2025 release timeframe for the RTX 5080 Super, but if the specs really are decided on at this stage – and it’s a huge if – that suggests Nvidia intends to deploy this GPU sooner, rather than later, this year.