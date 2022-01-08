Best 4K monitor for gaming 2022: top ultra high definition screens rated

It’s time to consider one of the best 4K monitors for gaming, whether you’re a PC gamer or you’ve managed to get a hold of a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console.

4K monitors might not be the standard just yet, but they are the bee’s knees when it comes to epic gaming. The next-gen consoles, for example, are best experienced with a 4K gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Don’t get us wrong; there are excellent 1080p and 1440p displays that will still deliver an immersive gaming experience while keeping the price low. However, 4K displays are more affordable than ever, some of them even sitting at the same price point as their lower-resolution counterparts. So, there’s no excuse for you not to upgrade. These are the best 4K gaming monitors right now.

1. Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q Best affordable 4K gaming monitor Specifications Screen size: 28-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 350 cd/㎡ Refresh rate: 60Hz Response time: 5ms Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 90% color gamut Reasons to buy + Incredibly affordable + Extremely flexible in viewing positions + Gorgeous, accurate colors Reasons to avoid - Some stuttering at higher settings - Not true HDR

4K monitors aren’t known to be cheap, but you will find some excellent affordable options – like the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q whose under $500/£500 price tag puts it within most people’s budget. There are compromises here: the refresh rate is only 60Hz and the response time could be shorter. However, there’s plenty here to love as well including that 3,840 x 2,160 resolution (of course), stunning colors, and great ergonomics so you can game comfortably as well. The size is decent too, ideal when you have a smaller setup or a small space. And, its portrait mode ensures that you’ve got something for productivity as well.

2. Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ Best 4K G-Sync gaming monitor Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 1,000 cd/m2 (peak) Refresh rate: 144Hz Response time: 4 ms Contrast ratio: 1,000:1, 5,000:1 (HDR) Color support: 99% Adobe RGB, 97% DCI-P3, 130% sRGB Reasons to buy + G-Sync HDR technology + Great image quality + Wide color gamut Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Needs a powerful PC

Though a bit of an oldie, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ remains a goodie, which is probably why it remains as pricey as ever. That high price is justified, however, with the specs it comes with. Beyond that sharp 4K resolution, you’ll get a fast 144Hz refresh rate, an eye-popping 1,000 nits of brightness, and 99% Adobe RGB, 97% DCI-P3, and 130% sRGB color gamuts. That’s without mentioning its massive selling point: its VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000. Gamers will also appreciate the Nvidia G-Sync HDR technology it comes with. There’s certainly a lot here to love, and if you’ve got some extra cash lying around, this is the 27-inch monitor for you.

3. Gigabyte AORUS FV43U Best big-screen 4K gaming monitor Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 750 cd/m2 (typ), 1000 cd/m2 (peak) Refresh rate: 144Hz Response time: 1 ms Contrast ratio: 4,000:1 Color support: 97% DCI-P3, 150% sRGB, 99% AdobeRGB Reasons to buy + Fabulous gaming display + Proper HDR + Excellent LED backlighting Reasons to avoid - Strange port placement - Not cheap

You don’t need to have the next-gen console to take full advantage of the Gigabyte AORUS FV43U – although, to be fair, it comes with all the good stuff you need for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming. That includes its 4K resolution, high refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 ports (two, to be exact). Oh, and did we mention it boasts VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 and excellent color coverage as well? This is a massive monitor at 43 inches, which means that it’s only ideal for PC gaming if you’ve got the space for it. Otherwise, you’ll be blasting your eyeballs and putting undue pressure on your neck. If you do have the space, know that you’re more than getting what you’re paying for, which is a good thing because it does cost a lot.

4. Acer Predator CG7 Best premium big-screen 4K gaming monitor Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 1000 cd/m2 Refresh rate: 144Hz Response time: 1 ms Contrast ratio: 4,000:1 Color support: 90% DCI-P3 Reasons to buy + Large + Responsive + G-Sync support Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Lacks some features

The Acer Predator CG7 is expensive for sure, but if you want a 4K gaming monitor that shows up in a massive way (and the Gigabyte AORUS FV43U isn’t to your liking), then consider it. This 43-inch monitor has most of what the FV43U has to offer but in a sleeker, smarter design in the front and a Predator-worthy look in the back. You’ll get all the trimmings, naturally, including that 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000, 4,000:1 contrast ratio, and G-Sync. And, it’s just as epic for PC gaming as it is for console, as long as you’ve got space for it. Plus, it’s great for media consumption so it can moonlight as a TV as well.

5. Eve Spectrum ES07D03 Best premium 4K gaming monitor Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 450cd/m² (typ), 750cd/m² peak (peak) Refresh rate: 144Hz Response time: 1 ms Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB Reasons to buy + Excellent selection of ports + Fast refresh rate and accurate panel + Understated looks Reasons to avoid - Auto source switching is temperamental - More reflective than we'd like

Eve Spectrum isn’t just making a name for itself amongst creators and coders. It’s beloved by gamers as well, even if it’s not as readily available at online retailers as the bigger names. If you’re looking for a 4K monitor for gaming that completely slays, the Eve Spectrum ES07D03 is an absolute force, with excellent color coverage, a fast refresh rate, and plenty of brightness to boot. And, true to its designer roots, it’s got plenty of ports to go around – including a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen console gaming. Just bear in mind that for a 27-inch, it’s actually pricier than the competition, but rest assured, you’re paying more to get more.

6. Gigabyte Aorus FO48U Best 4K OLED gaming display Specifications Screen size: 47.5-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 130-150 cd/m2 (typ), 800-900 cd/m2 (peak) Refresh rate: 120Hz Response time: 1ms Contrast ratio: 135,000:1 Color support: 98% DCI-P3, 130% sRGB Reasons to buy + Deep contrast and vibrant colors you'd expect from OLED + Surprisingly great audio quality Reasons to avoid - Not as bright as LCD rivals

OLED monitors deliver rich, vibrant colors and impressive contrast, delivering a gaming experience like you’ve never had. Take a look at the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U if you’re ready to get on its bandwagon. This massive 4K gaming monitor delivers up to 900 nits of peak brightness and a whopping 135,000:1 contrast ratio – not to mention, excellent color gamuts, which should come in handy for any content creation you do on the side. And, it comes with all the trimmings you need for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming, including a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1, alongside AMD FreeSync Premium, spatial audio, and KVM functionality. It’s also not as pricey as you would think considering its size and OLED panel.