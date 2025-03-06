Live
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
AMD's hyped graphics cards are sure to be extremely popular
We've had multiple graphics cards from the other brand in 2025 but now it's time to bat for team red. Regardless of whether you're on the hunt for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT or RX 9070 you've come to the right place as we're rounding up where to buy these cards for both the US and UK just below.
As an overview, the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 come in at $599/£569 and $549/£525 respectively, although we expect that several third-party manufacturers may price their cards higher than this. Unfortunately, no first-party AMD (IE: Founders Edition-like) cards will be available for this release, so expect to potentially spend a little more.
You can check out our recently published AMD RX 9070 XT review for a full rundown of TechRadar's views on the card as well as full performance benchmarking. In short, the higher-end card is easily competitive with the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti. We haven't tested the standard 9070 yet but our sister site Tom's Hardware found it equivalent to the RTX 5070, which as you probably know already - was released just yesterday.
In terms of stock levels, we're expecting both these cards to be subject to heavy demand. Right now, we cannot say for certain that both won't sell out in minutes but AMD has hinted recently that it has produced these cards at a relatively high volume. Overclockers in the UK has also stated that it has 'over 1,000 cards in stock', which is a very, very welcome sight indeed. Still, it's probably worth picking one up sooner rather than later, based on the hype and recent GPU launches.
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: US quick links
- Amazon US: Major retailer will hopefully have stock of third-party RX 9070 GPUs
- Best Buy: usually has decent stock for AMD cards
- Newegg: guaranteed to have good stock and pre-builts
- B&H: widely stocks AMD graphics cards
- Micro Center: Retailer will have stock from third parties
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: UK quick links
- Amazon: Should have RX 9070 XT models on sale
- Ebuyer: will stock both cards and pre-builts
- Scan: excellent retailer for both pre-builts and cards
- Overclockers: expect decent stock at this retailer
- Box: Another well-known store for PC components
- CCL: Don't skip this retailer if you're struggling to find stock
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: US retailers
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Best Buy
Best Buy is an all-around great choice for bagging a graphics card at release. It usually stocks a wide range of boards with relatively good availability, although it has been known to prioritize My Best Buy members at key launches. We haven't heard or seen anything that suggests that either card will be exclusive to members, but it's worth keeping an eye out.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Newegg
Newegg is likely to be the first port of call for stock hunters, and with good reason. Not only does it usually offer a wide range of stock on third-party cards, but this retailer also offers a GPU trade-in scheme that can offset the price of your new GPU. Newegg also has pre-builts listed already, if you're interested in checking out those.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Amazon
Amazon is often a mixed bag for GPU launches. Yes, it does have a wide range of stock available, but it's also partial to third-party sellers scalping in-demand cards. We always recommend checking out Amazon for cards, just be wary of paying much more than the recommended retail price.
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: UK retailers
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Overclockers
One of the best retailers for securing a new graphics card in the UK, Overclockers usually has decent stock as well as pre-built options. This retailer has hinted that it could have 1,000s of cards in stock for this release so it's likely you'll easily be able to score a GPU if you're quick.
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at CCL
CCL is a lesser-known retailer versus the big names and it's often a good option if stock is running low. The retailer has limited graphics cards to one per customer with recent Nvidia launches to combat scalpers, although there are no signs of the latest AMD cards, yet.
LIVE: Latest Updates
There's a wide range of prices on cards already listed
I was just browsing Overclocker's stock of cards in the UK just now - and as expected, some of these AIB cards are much, much higher priced than the £569 MSRP that AMD stated.
There are a few cards listed at £569, like this Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT at Overclockers but they range all the way up to £799 for this Asus Radeon RX 9070 XT TUF, which is quite a variance for a card of this price point. Just based on traffic, it looks like the cheaper cards are getting more attention at the retailer right now so it could be worth jumping on those quickly if you're interested.
It's looking good for stock at one UK retailer
We're used to getting burnt when it comes to GPU launches recently - most people are still waiting to get their hands on one of the latest Nvidia cards, for example. It's too early to say whether the AMD RX 9070 and AMD RX 9070 XT will be any different, but Overclockers in the UK has teased that they have over 1,000 cards in stock on its official forum.
This is a stark contrast to the RTX 5090 and 5080 launches last month where most retailers were reportedly selling stock in the single digits. Again, it's too early to say whether these cards will sell out but availability is looking much, much better this time around.
When are retailers going live with sales?
Right now, the only retailer that I can see with a confirmed time for sales is Overclockers in the UK, which has stated that cards will be available to buy from 2PM GMT. That will be 9AM ET for those of us joining in the US.
As of writing, I haven't seen any word from US retailers but I expect that 2PM GMT / 9AM ET is the world wide embargo for sales. We'll of course be on the lookout for stock in the meantime, however.