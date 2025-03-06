Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK

We've had multiple graphics cards from the other brand in 2025 but now it's time to bat for team red. Regardless of whether you're on the hunt for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT or RX 9070 you've come to the right place as we're rounding up where to buy these cards for both the US and UK just below.

As an overview, the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 come in at $599/£569 and $549/£525 respectively, although we expect that several third-party manufacturers may price their cards higher than this. Unfortunately, no first-party AMD (IE: Founders Edition-like) cards will be available for this release, so expect to potentially spend a little more.

You can check out our recently published AMD RX 9070 XT review for a full rundown of TechRadar's views on the card as well as full performance benchmarking. In short, the higher-end card is easily competitive with the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti. We haven't tested the standard 9070 yet but our sister site Tom's Hardware found it equivalent to the RTX 5070, which as you probably know already - was released just yesterday.

In terms of stock levels, we're expecting both these cards to be subject to heavy demand. Right now, we cannot say for certain that both won't sell out in minutes but AMD has hinted recently that it has produced these cards at a relatively high volume. Overclockers in the UK has also stated that it has 'over 1,000 cards in stock', which is a very, very welcome sight indeed. Still, it's probably worth picking one up sooner rather than later, based on the hype and recent GPU launches.

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: US retailers

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Best Buy

Best Buy is an all-around great choice for bagging a graphics card at release. It usually stocks a wide range of boards with relatively good availability, although it has been known to prioritize My Best Buy members at key launches. We haven't heard or seen anything that suggests that either card will be exclusive to members, but it's worth keeping an eye out.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Newegg

Newegg is likely to be the first port of call for stock hunters, and with good reason. Not only does it usually offer a wide range of stock on third-party cards, but this retailer also offers a GPU trade-in scheme that can offset the price of your new GPU. Newegg also has pre-builts listed already, if you're interested in checking out those.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at B&H

Although B&H is best known as a photography retailer, it also stocks computer hardware - most crucially graphics cards. Since it's not one of the better-known GPU sellers, it can be a good place to track down stock of high-end cards.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Amazon

Amazon is often a mixed bag for GPU launches. Yes, it does have a wide range of stock available, but it's also partial to third-party sellers scalping in-demand cards. We always recommend checking out Amazon for cards, just be wary of paying much more than the recommended retail price.

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: UK retailers

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Overclockers

One of the best retailers for securing a new graphics card in the UK, Overclockers usually has decent stock as well as pre-built options. This retailer has hinted that it could have 1,000s of cards in stock for this release so it's likely you'll easily be able to score a GPU if you're quick.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Ebuyer

Another one of the UK's best retailers, you can expect Ebuyer to be a good source for cards if stock levels are robust. This retailer does also stock pre-builts, if you're looking to upgrade your entire set-up.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at Scan

Scan has all its cards neatly lined up and ready to sell when the time comes. You can already browse its stock right now - which includes a wide range of third-party boards from Asus, XFX, and others.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stock at CCL

CCL is a lesser-known retailer versus the big names and it's often a good option if stock is running low. The retailer has limited graphics cards to one per customer with recent Nvidia launches to combat scalpers, although there are no signs of the latest AMD cards, yet.