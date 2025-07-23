Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle pre-orders live: US stock is live, while we wait for UK pre-orders to appear

Nintendo has announced a brand-new Switch 2 bundle that throws in the highly anticipated game Pokémon Legends Z-A - and it's available to pre-order today!

Revealed after this week's Pokémon Presents presentation, the new bundle might well take over from the existing Mario Kart World bundle when it comes out alongside Pokémon Legends Z-A on October 16. One thing is for sure, though: it's going to be popular and likely sell quickly like hotcakes.

In terms of early stock, we're seeing a few retailers go live already in the US, while UK stock has yet to go live. Rest assured, though, I'll be updating this page as soon as anything changes.

This Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle pre-order will set you back $499.99 in the US, and if the pricing follows Nintendo's previous form, then that will mean a UK price of £429.99 and an Australian price of AU$769.99. In theory, that should save you $20 in the US with the game costing $70 and the console costing $450. So, it's a worthwhile investment, especially if you've been holding out on your upgrade for a time to do it with a Pokémon game.

The team and I have been covering Switch 2 stock and pre-orders since their very first mention and appearance, so we know how hard it can be to find one. Thankfully, we now know all the best tactics to maximise your chances - and we'll do the donkey work for you here too. We'll have all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, and live updates at the bottom of the page, ensuring you have the tools necessary to snag your hardware.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle pre-orders - US complete listings

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: $499.99 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store is now live with pre-orders too! I'm not signed into my Nintendo account and seem to be able to pre-purchase the bundle too, which is great news.

Pre-orders live Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at Best Buy Retail behemoth and ever-reliable gaming stockist Best Buy has come to the party promptly with pre-order stock of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle and is live now

check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at Amazon While it's been quiet generally as a retailer, we're really hoping that Amazon comes good with this bundle and turns things around to be a reliable stockist. Fingers crossed.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at Walmart Walmart is often a go-to reliable retailer for gaming hardware such as this latest Switch 2 bundle, but it's listing is not up yet.

In stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at antonline Antonline is a great option to have in the back pocket, especially when the 'more obvious' ones' stock wobbles. It might package up this new bundle into something larger, but it could be a great place to go big when its stock goes live.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Z-A bundle pre-orders - UK complete listings

In stock now! Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: £429.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The official My Nintendo Store has gone live in the UK with its stock of the bundle! It's fluctuating a bit, and you'll need an active paid Nintendo Switch online membership to get one, but it's there!

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at Amazon Amazon UK has been a curious one when it comes to Switch 2 stock - at least initially. It's had stock more regularly in recent weeks, so hopefully that's a great sign of things to come with this Pokémon bundle.

In stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at Argos Argos was one of the first retailers to go big with the official Mario Kart World bundle so it's a good bet to do the same with this new one when its pre-orders appear.

In stock now! Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at very.co.uk Seeing how reliable Very has been with Switch 2 stock in the last two months, I'm really hopeful that it's going to be a go-to retailer for this bundle too.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at Currys Currys has recently seen a huge boost to its overall Switch 2 stock levels, so hopefully it's going to join in the fun on the Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-orders to boot.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at The Game Collection The Game Collection has been incredibly reliable ever since the Switch 2 officially launched in early June, so I've got high hopes for this bundle appearing here too.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at John Lewis John Lewis has had a resurgence of Switch 2 bundle stock in recent weeks so is a superb shout to keep an eye on for this latest official bundle.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at EE EE is absolutely worth keeping close to hand when pre-orders kick off for this bundle as it has been a great option to have since the Switch 2 launched.