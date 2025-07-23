Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle pre-orders live: US stock is live, while we wait for UK pre-orders to appear

Live
Nintendo has announced a brand-new Switch 2 bundle that throws in the highly anticipated game Pokémon Legends Z-A - and it's available to pre-order today!
Revealed after this week's Pokémon Presents presentation, the new bundle might well take over from the existing Mario Kart World bundle when it comes out alongside Pokémon Legends Z-A on October 16. One thing is for sure, though: it's going to be popular and likely sell quickly like hotcakes.
In terms of early stock, we're seeing a few retailers go live already in the US, while UK stock has yet to go live. Rest assured, though, I'll be updating this page as soon as anything changes.
This Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle pre-order will set you back $499.99 in the US, and if the pricing follows Nintendo's previous form, then that will mean a UK price of £429.99 and an Australian price of AU$769.99. In theory, that should save you $20 in the US with the game costing $70 and the console costing $450. So, it's a worthwhile investment, especially if you've been holding out on your upgrade for a time to do it with a Pokémon game.
The team and I have been covering Switch 2 stock and pre-orders since their very first mention and appearance, so we know how hard it can be to find one. Thankfully, we now know all the best tactics to maximise your chances - and we'll do the donkey work for you here too. We'll have all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, and live updates at the bottom of the page, ensuring you have the tools necessary to snag your hardware.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle pre-orders - US Quick Links
- Target: pre-orders LIVE
- GameStop: pre-orders are LIVE
- My Nintendo Store: pre-orders LIVE
- Best Buy: pre-orders LIVE NOW
- Amazon: check stock
- Walmart: check stock
- Antonline: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle pre-orders - UK Quick Links
- My Nintendo Store: in stock now
- Amazon: check stock
- Argos: bookmark now
- Very: bookmark Switch 2 page
- Currys: not in stock yet stock
- The Game Collection: bookmark now
- John Lewis: check stock
- ShopTo: check stock
- EE Store: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle pre-orders - US complete listings
Target has gone live with its Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle stock! Head over here if this is your preferred retailer.
GameStop has also gone live with its pre-orders and is a stalwart place to get Switch 2 hardware and bundles this year.
My Nintendo Store is now live with pre-orders too! I'm not signed into my Nintendo account and seem to be able to pre-purchase the bundle too, which is great news.
Retail behemoth and ever-reliable gaming stockist Best Buy has come to the party promptly with pre-order stock of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle and is live now
While it's been quiet generally as a retailer, we're really hoping that Amazon comes good with this bundle and turns things around to be a reliable stockist. Fingers crossed.
Walmart is often a go-to reliable retailer for gaming hardware such as this latest Switch 2 bundle, but it's listing is not up yet.
Antonline is a great option to have in the back pocket, especially when the 'more obvious' ones' stock wobbles. It might package up this new bundle into something larger, but it could be a great place to go big when its stock goes live.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Z-A bundle pre-orders - UK complete listings
The official My Nintendo Store has gone live in the UK with its stock of the bundle! It's fluctuating a bit, and you'll need an active paid Nintendo Switch online membership to get one, but it's there!
Amazon UK has been a curious one when it comes to Switch 2 stock - at least initially. It's had stock more regularly in recent weeks, so hopefully that's a great sign of things to come with this Pokémon bundle.
Argos was one of the first retailers to go big with the official Mario Kart World bundle so it's a good bet to do the same with this new one when its pre-orders appear.
Seeing how reliable Very has been with Switch 2 stock in the last two months, I'm really hopeful that it's going to be a go-to retailer for this bundle too.
Currys has recently seen a huge boost to its overall Switch 2 stock levels, so hopefully it's going to join in the fun on the Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-orders to boot.
The Game Collection has been incredibly reliable ever since the Switch 2 officially launched in early June, so I've got high hopes for this bundle appearing here too.
John Lewis has had a resurgence of Switch 2 bundle stock in recent weeks so is a superb shout to keep an eye on for this latest official bundle.
EE is absolutely worth keeping close to hand when pre-orders kick off for this bundle as it has been a great option to have since the Switch 2 launched.
ShopTo has been a reliable stockist of Switch 2 bundles in the UK and is worth keeping in the mix when looking for Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle pre-orders henceforth.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Any updates from other UK retailers?
I've had a quick look around other UK retailers but there hasn't been any movement on stock for the new bundle just yet. If history is anything to go by, though, Very and Argos could be the first two with bundles today so I'm following them closely. They will likely be your best chance to secure the new Switch 2 bundle if you are unable to buy direct from Nintendo.
But now it's back in stock!
But now it's back! Looks like we're going to be playing the fluctuating stock game here...
Make sure you're signed up for a paid NSO membership, signed in to your Nintendo account, and you should have a chance!
However...
But! It appears as though the bundle is out of stock, sadly. This could be a minor clerical error - as we've only just seen that listing go live - but it could mean that stock is going to fluctuate wildly.
Here's the link again though to make sure you are sitting on the right one:
First UK pre-order stock!
Excellent news, UK stock hunters! We have our first live link and it's at My Nintendo Store. You will need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership and to log in, but we have a listing!
And in terms of taking over, or at least going alongside for now, the Mario Kart World bundle, this latest one from Nintendo shares a lot in common. Importantly, it's going to cost the same. We know from live listings that it's going to cost $499.99 in the US, and that should translate to £429.99 in the UK and AU$769.99 in Australia.
Good to know!
A new official bundle enters the game
After having the Mario Kart World bundle as the only official bundle going for Nintendo's new console, news of this new one is very welcome. And it makes sense that the second one is on another of Nintendo's main, headline series.
We also do know that the Mario Kart World bundle is a 'temporary' one - so maybe this Pokémon bundle will take over from that once it comes out later this year...
Hello!
Welcome to our live, rolling coverage of Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle pre-0orders!
It came as a bit of a surprise announcement yesterday, but pre-orders are starting to appear already, and we're here to get you to the stock as quickly as possible to bag yours before the bundle comes out later this year.