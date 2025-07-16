Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: will we see Donkey Kong Bananza bundle stock? Best Buy stock drop confirmed, while UK stock abounds

Live
I have renewed hope of seeing some Nintendo Switch 2 restocks happen this week, and that's for one reason, and one reason alone: Donkey Kong Bananza is here.
Reviews have gone live today, and it is scoring very highly, which will only serve to ramp up the hype even more among fans and would-be Switch 2 owners. I really hope that retailers, particularly in the US, have been waiting to go big on this game, as it is absolutely the most bombastic and high-profile Switch 2 title released so far.
And boy would that be good news if it comes true - especially for those folks hunting Switch 2 stock in the US, where it has been barren. On the whole, since launch, there have only been very sporadic online restocks in the US, with a few retailers preferring in-store restocks and stock drops. In the UK, stock has been coming and going more readily online, however, which is a relief for shoppers on that side of the Atlantic.
Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. However, as I mentioned above, I have great hope that the release of Donkey Kong Bananza will be the cause of widespread stock, and maybe with retailers going big on Donkey Kong-shaped bundles.
I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search, gather up, and present all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, as well as live updates at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - US Quick Links
- Amazon: request an invitation for the bundle
- Antonline: two bundles in stock NOW
- Walmart: check stock
- Best Buy: check stock - in-store stock on July 17
- Target: limited in-store stock
- GameStop: in-store only
- Sam's Club: check stock
- My Nintendo Store: check stock
- Newegg: check stock
- Costco: in stock for members
- Verizon: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - UK Quick Links
- Very: in stock NOW
- The Game Collection: in stock NOW
- Argos: in stock NOW
- John Lewis: bundles in stock NOW!
- ShopTo: in stock NOW
- eBuyer: pre-order stock now
- Amazon: check stock
- Currys: check stock
- My Nintendo Store: check stock
- EE Store: check stock
- Smyths Toys: check in-store stock
- JD Williams: sold out
- HMV: sold out
- Game: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - US complete listings
Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet on all things Switch 2, but has recently changed its listing to say that you can sign up for an invitation on the Mario Kart World bundle.
Since finally going live with stock, Antonline has offered some big bundles to consider and go big with - two of those are still in stock right now (at time of writing).
Walmart has run out of its most recent stock sadly, so we're back to square one with the retail giant.
Best Buy had in-store launch day stock and an online restock on June 23 but has now sold out. However, the retailer will have an in-store restock on July 17!
Target hasn't seen stock in a little while as far as I can tell, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.
GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.
Sam's Clubdid have stock for members sporadically since launch but has been solidly out of stock for a while now.
Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.
Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
In stock at Walmart, the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.
Also available at: Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.
Also available at: Amazon (out of stock) | Best Buy | Target | GameStop
Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.
Also available at: Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop (out of stock)
Nintendo Switch 2 games - US
Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.
The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.
If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.
Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.
This could be an incredibly enjoyable way to enjoy CD Projekt Red's bustling and bombastic adventure on the move. We're looking forward to getting stuck into this one.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - UK complete listings
Very has multiple bundles up and ready to order right now (at time of writing).
As of a recent check, The Game Collection has a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle still in stock!
Argos has got both the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle back in stock right now!
John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles available to buy right now!
ShopTo has the Switch 2 console and Mario Kart World bundle in stock and ready to order right now.
The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the standalone Switch 2 console.
At time of writing, Amazon UK has sold out of its most recent restock, sadly.
At the time of writing, Currys has completely sold out of all the inventory it had last week. One to watch, though.
EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.
The official My Nintendo Store is. good place to secure Switch 2 consoles; be ready for restocks.
JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but hasn't seen much recently.
HMV is still another option to have in the pocket, but it never seems to have loads of it when it does restock.
Game had a bit of stock on June 11 but has now sold out and has been one of the quietest retailers on the whole. In-store might be worth a look though.