Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: will we see Donkey Kong Bananza bundle stock? Best Buy stock drop confirmed, while UK stock abounds

I have renewed hope of seeing some Nintendo Switch 2 restocks happen this week, and that's for one reason, and one reason alone: Donkey Kong Bananza is here.

Reviews have gone live today, and it is scoring very highly, which will only serve to ramp up the hype even more among fans and would-be Switch 2 owners. I really hope that retailers, particularly in the US, have been waiting to go big on this game, as it is absolutely the most bombastic and high-profile Switch 2 title released so far.

And boy would that be good news if it comes true - especially for those folks hunting Switch 2 stock in the US, where it has been barren. On the whole, since launch, there have only been very sporadic online restocks in the US, with a few retailers preferring in-store restocks and stock drops. In the UK, stock has been coming and going more readily online, however, which is a relief for shoppers on that side of the Atlantic.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. However, as I mentioned above, I have great hope that the release of Donkey Kong Bananza will be the cause of widespread stock, and maybe with retailers going big on Donkey Kong-shaped bundles.

I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search, gather up, and present all the best links at the top of this live blog to use, as well as live updates at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - US complete listings

Sign up for invite Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet on all things Switch 2, but has recently changed its listing to say that you can sign up for an invitation on the Mario Kart World bundle.

In stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline Since finally going live with stock, Antonline has offered some big bundles to consider and go big with - two of those are still in stock right now (at time of writing).

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart has run out of its most recent stock sadly, so we're back to square one with the retail giant.

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy had in-store launch day stock and an online restock on June 23 but has now sold out. However, the retailer will have an in-store restock on July 17!

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Target Target hasn't seen stock in a little while as far as I can tell, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US Sam's Clubdid have stock for members sporadically since launch but has been solidly out of stock for a while now.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2: $69 at Walmart This could be an incredibly enjoyable way to enjoy CD Projekt Red's bustling and bombastic adventure on the move. We're looking forward to getting stuck into this one.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks - UK complete listings

In stock now! Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very has multiple bundles up and ready to order right now (at time of writing).

In stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection As of a recent check, The Game Collection has a Donkey Kong Bananza bundle still in stock!

In stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos has got both the standalone console and Mario Kart World bundle back in stock right now!

In stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo has the Switch 2 console and Mario Kart World bundle in stock and ready to order right now.

Pre-order stock now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the standalone Switch 2 console.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon At time of writing, Amazon UK has sold out of its most recent restock, sadly.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys At the time of writing, Currys has completely sold out of all the inventory it had last week. One to watch, though.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £429.99 at EE EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but hasn't seen much recently.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com HMV is still another option to have in the pocket, but it never seems to have loads of it when it does restock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK Game had a bit of stock on June 11 but has now sold out and has been one of the quietest retailers on the whole. In-store might be worth a look though.