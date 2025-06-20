I've been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 stock for what feels like forever now.

The pre-order phase was busy enough, but I had really hoped that Nintendo would have nailed down its supply chain to meet the inevitable high demand come launch - but here we are.

Shelves have been largely empty on both sides of the Atlantic, with restocks often proving fleeting, hard to predict, and appearing infrequently. Sadly, the US landscape is bleak with no stock available - but you'll still find all the best links to check below.

Having covered the stock situation live almost every working day since launch, it's been tough going for folks to find stock, particularly in the US. As a result, I thought I'd cut through the noise and give you a definitive guide to the Nintendo Switch 2 stock situation right now.

So, at about 11am ET / 4pm BST, these are the best places to place an order in the UK, and the best places to check right now for US stock.

UK Switch 2 stock

In and out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon At time of writing, the standalone console is in stock at Amazon UK! It's been flashing in and out of stock, though, so act quickly if you're keen and see that you can add it to your basket. Same goes for the Mario Kart World bundle too (currently out of stock).

In stock now! Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos has stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle right now! And you can potentially pick it up the same day, depending on your postcode!

In stock now! Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys At the time of writing, Currys listings all state out of stock, but if you scroll down through the listings and click on the pink 'Buy a bundle' where you see it, you can add a bundle to your basket and check out! Definitely worth persevering with.

Pre-order stock now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.98 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer currently has pre-order stock available of the console and Mario Kart World bundle that the retailer says it is expecting at the end of July - so there's a bit of a wait here.

Back order Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo has the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle up for back order right now, so you can place an order here if you're happy to wait.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: at EE Now, EE does have stock of the Nintendo Switch but only for its EE monthly mobile customers. Worth considering if you're one of those folks, and want to spread the cost.

US Switch 2 stock

Sadly, the US Switch 2 restock situation is bleak.

check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon We start off the tour of US retailers to check with Amazon US. It's been incredibly quiet up until recently when a listing page did briefly appear - so worth checking regularly henceforth, but nothing we can offer guarantees about.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart has to be the next place to check as we've seen a history of flashes of restocks occuring - even though we've seen nothing recently. Avoid those inflated reseller prices, though!

Sold out Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Best Buy I had big hopes for Best Buy coming through as the main seller of Switch 2 restock post-launch, but after a bombastic start on release day, it has gone quiet again. However, with its brick-and-mortar stores, this is definitely one to check both virtually and in-store.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Target Another retailer to check in-store as well as online, Target has been awfully quiet recently. Definitely one to keep close by, though, and to check regularly.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop's listing pages have moved almost wholesale to language pointing shoppers to its stores, so I'm not hugely hopeful of online stock popping up here, truthfully.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline Antonline is one of my favorite 'left field' retailers to check for gaming gear, and while it has been quiet recently, I have a feeling that this is one to keep an eye on...

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg Newegg remains an outsider, but it also remains one of my picks as a 'just in case retailer' or 'one to keep an eye on retailer'. Its listings have been live for a good while now, so it must be expecting to do something with them - maybe in the near future...

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com Not even going straight to the source at the Nintendo store has been a viable option recently. Sigh. However, if stock is going to appear online anywhere, then the official storefront is as good a place as any.

If you're looking for a quick overview of the Switch 2 stock and price situation no matter where you are in the world, then our automatically updating price-finding tech below has you covered.