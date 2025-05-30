Target reveals it will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock next week

Target will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on launch day

You will need to arrive ahead of store opening hours

A ticketing system will be in place

US retail giant Target has confirmed that it will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock next week.

In a recent press release, Target described the June 5 console launch as "a huge deal for gamers" and confirmed that the store's online Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders sold out in less than two hours when they went live on April 24.

It also confirms that both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle will be available in Target stores on June 5. This is in addition to games, amiibo, and other accessories.

The retailer has also outlined the process for buying a Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

It suggests arriving ahead of store opening hours. Once you are there, you need to begin lining up at a "designated queuing location" near the entrance. Staff members will distribute tickets, which will reserve your product for purchase on opening.

The tickets will be offered until they have all been claimed, or ten minutes before the store opens - so don't expect to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 if you rock up later in the day.

To try and mitigate some of the demand, there will be a purchase limit of one Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle per customer.

If you don't manage to make it on the day, more stock will be available via the Target website and app on June 6.