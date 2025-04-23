If you're struggling to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, we're here to help. After a brief delay, pre-order stock will be going live in the US on April 24. And hopefully, that'll have a knock-on effect of more stock becoming available in regions like the UK, where it's been especially tough to track down a pre-order.

So what can you do about it if you're especially keen on learning how to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2? The stock situation (or lack thereof) right now may seem hopeless, but there are things you can do to maximize your chances of successfully putting a pre-order down before the June 5 launch.

That's what I'm here for today. I managed to get a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in early doors, and as someone who's been covering hardware launches and pre-order events for close to half a decade, I'm in a decent position to help point you in the right direction. Without further ado, let's get into those Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order tips.

Refresh your favorite retailers

When looking at Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders at your go-to retailer - be that Walmart or Best Buy in the US, or Argos and Very in the UK - it's tempting to throw in the towel once you see stock has sold out.

However, it's important to note that stock can come and go in waves, and there are plenty of folks who get cold feet and cancel their pre-orders entirely. It may take some webpage wrestling, particularly when you reach checkout, but it's entirely possible to get lucky here and take advantage of fresh stock waves or others' canceled orders.

Sign up to retailer mailing lists

Signing up for retailer mailing lists is a great way to be among the first to know about new waves of Switch 2 pre-order stock. Most retailers will have an option for this if they are currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. Some may even offer priority to shoppers who click through to store pages via email.

Be sure to have notifications enabled for your preferred email client, too. Whether you're at the computer or on your phone, this will ensure you can respond as quickly as possible when those emails come in.

Do your best to prep your retailer accounts

(Image credit: Walmart)

I won't necessarily ask you to make accounts for a whole bunch of different retailers, as that can be time-consuming and quite stressful. Instead, if you already have accounts for retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Argos, or Very, it'll pay dividends to ensure they're in good shape for a quick and stress-free pre-order as and when stock becomes available.

The very last thing you want is to spot stock at your preferred retailer, only to fumble the account sign-in process with a forgotten password or Captcha security check. Time is of the essence here, naturally. So, making sure you're already signed in - or have your login credentials close to hand - will save you time and could be the difference maker.

My Nintendo Store is a good fallback option

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Currently, the official My Nintendo Store is allowing users with a Nintendo Account to register their interest in a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. Simply head to the landing page, sign in with your Nintendo Account, select either the console by itself or the Mario Kart World bundle, and click 'register interest.'

It's important to note this won't guarantee you a pre-order slot. But you absolutely should register your interest regardless in case the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order situation continues to be dire in terms of overall stock. As a last resort, it's risk-free and could be the difference between you securing that pre-order or not.

Buying the bundle is preferable

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you manage to find a listing in stock for the Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself, it can be all too tempting to get your pre-order in then and there. But in most cases, I would strongly recommend trying to secure the console bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World.

Why? It all comes down to pricing. The Nintendo Switch 2 console on its own costs $449.99 / £395.99. The bundle, meanwhile, retails at $499.99 / £429.99.

Given that Mario Kart World costs $79.99 / £74.99 by itself, you stand to save a ton of cash by opting for the bundle. In the US, you'll save $30, and around £41 if you're in the UK. You can then pocket that extra change and potentially put it towards a Nintendo Switch 2 accessory, such as the Switch 2 Pro Controller, Switch 2 Camera, or a Nintendo Switch Online subscription if you need one.

Go to your local retailer in person

(Image credit: Currys)

Shopping online is one thing, but heading in-store is also a perfectly viable option. For example, UK retailer Currys doesn't seem to be bothering with online Switch 2 pre-orders at all, encouraging shoppers to instead visit their local outlet.

Registering interest by putting your name down in person at a retailer isn't as common a practice as it used to be, but it's still worth a try on the chance that staff could put a unit aside for you once stock comes in.

If in doubt, keep checking our live coverage

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finally, I'll stress once again that we're here to help make your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order experience as seamless and stress-free as possible. While we can't whisk stock into existence out of thin air (we wish!), our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live hub is going to be regularly updated by several members of the TechRadar team.

Myself and others will be keeping a very close eye on stock movements to the best of our ability. As a result, I recommend bookmarking our live coverage, especially considering stock drops can happen at a moment's notice.