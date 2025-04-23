The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller's tech specs have been revealed

According to Nintendo, its charging time will be significantly reduced

The new gamepad is also ever so slightly slimmer and lighter

There's some great news if you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller to go along with the new console in June.

Spotted by Nintendo Life, Nintendo's official technical specifications for the Switch 2 Pro Controller have been revealed on its website.

While there are some slight differences in size and weight compared to the original version, the big change here is in battery charge time. On the revised Pro Controller, it's now just 3.5 hours, down from the 6 hours of that first model.

Better still, the Nintendo Switch 2's Pro Controller appears to feature the same mammoth battery life (around 40 hours) as the original. Factor in that significantly shortened charge time, and you have a controller that should be ready to go for wireless use more frequently.

Here's a breakdown of the key specs between the Switch 2 Pro Controller and its predecessor:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Dimensions 4.1 x 5.8 x 2.4in / 105 x 148 x 60.2mm 4.2 x 6.0 x 2.4in / 106 x 152 x 60mm Weight 0.52lbs / 235g 0.54lbs / 246g Battery life Approx. 40 hours Approx. 40 hours Charge time 3.5 hours 6 hours Connectivity Bluetooth (wireless), USB-C (wired) Bluetooth (wireless), USB-C (wired) Vibration HD Rumble 2 HD Rumble

Nintendo does warn that to achieve that charge time of 3 and a half hours, you'll want to use an appropriate charging method. These include the Nintendo Switch 2's AC adapter or the included USB-C charging cable. Any third-party variants could negatively impact overall charging time.

We can also see that the Switch 2 Pro Controller has been ever so slightly refined in terms of size and weight, coming in just a bit slimmer and lighter than the first model. It's a tiny difference, though, and one that won't really manifest unless you have each side by side.

For more information, see my Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller hands-on preview, where I found the new gamepad to be an improvement in overall feel. It simply felt much more comfortable to hold, and its thumbsticks were sublimely responsive when I tested it with games like Mario Kart World and Street Fighter 6 at a recent Nintendo event in Paris.