The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has been officially revealed, and it's available right now

The game is on PC, PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and Xbox Game Pass

It has been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and features all-new character models, reworked mechanics, a lighting system, and more

Bethesda Softworks has officially unveiled The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, and it's playable right now.

Following a series of recent leaks, today's special Bethesda broadcast finally confirmed that the remaster of the 2006 game is real and is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass.

The standard edition costs $49.99 / £49.99 and it's $59.99 / £59.99 for the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game plus additional content in the form of new quests, armor, horse armor, and weapons.

According to Bethesda, the game has been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 in collaboration with Virtuos to "achieve our visual goals" and features all-new character models, a new lighting system that simulates how light interacts with the environment, and a rework of the game mechanics.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Official Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Gameplay has also been completely modernized, along with UI and UX, audio, and environments, like cities, woodland, and dungeons, but still features the original game's identity.

"This is Oblivion in its most complete form," one developer said in the broadcast.

Bethesda boss Todd Howard also made an appearance to talk about the remaster 20 years after the original was released, and also reaffirmed that the studio is "working on the sixth chapter," aka The Elder Scrolls 6.

"...What's great about The Elder Scrolls is being able to look back at all of the chapters: Skyrim, Morrowind, Oblivion, Daggerfall, Arena. Each of them try to define role-playing games and open-world games for their generation," he said.

"Oblivion was a real defining moment in the series and how we make games as a studio."