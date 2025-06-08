It's official, Persona 4 Revival has been announced, but there's no release date yet
It's coming to PC and console
- The Persona 4 remake is official and known as Persona 4 Revival
- No release date yet, and with only a short teaser here, it could be a ways off
- It looks like it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one
Following months of rumors, Atlus has formally announced the Persona 4 remake, now known as Persona 4 Revival.
Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, Persona 4 Revival is officially coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and it's confirmed to be a full remake just like Persona 3 Reload.
Unfortunately, there's no release date yet, but from the short teaser trailer, we know that the game won't have a fixed perspective camera like the original game, and will now allow players to explore their surroundings with a full 360 camera.
The small fictional Japanese town of Inaba has never looked better, and we even got snippets of the game's iconic soundtrack. These don't seem to be remixed versions in the trailer, but I do expect a remixed soundtrack here similar to how Atlus did with Persona 3 Reload.
The short teaser trailer for Persona 4 Revival also has an Xbox Game Pass logo at the end, suggesting the game will be available on the subscription service on day one. While it's just Xbox platforms that have been confirmed for release at present, Persona 4 Revival will most likely release on PS5, PC and perhaps Nintendo Switch 2.
It also remains to be seen if Persona 4 Revival will contain all the bonus content and extra story content from the Persona 4 Golden re-release. Hopefully, we'll learn more about this upcoming game later this year.
You might also like...
- Best Xbox Series X games 2025: smash hits for Microsoft's top console
- Best RPGs 2024 - top role-playing games for PC and consoles
- Nintendo Switch 2: review in progress
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
- Rhys WoodHardware Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.