It's official, Persona 4 Revival has been announced, but there's no release date yet

The Persona 4 remake is official and known as Persona 4 Revival

No release date yet, and with only a short teaser here, it could be a ways off

It looks like it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one

Following months of rumors, Atlus has formally announced the Persona 4 remake, now known as Persona 4 Revival.

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, Persona 4 Revival is officially coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and it's confirmed to be a full remake just like Persona 3 Reload.

Unfortunately, there's no release date yet, but from the short teaser trailer, we know that the game won't have a fixed perspective camera like the original game, and will now allow players to explore their surroundings with a full 360 camera.

Persona 4 Revival - Teaser Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The small fictional Japanese town of Inaba has never looked better, and we even got snippets of the game's iconic soundtrack. These don't seem to be remixed versions in the trailer, but I do expect a remixed soundtrack here similar to how Atlus did with Persona 3 Reload.

The short teaser trailer for Persona 4 Revival also has an Xbox Game Pass logo at the end, suggesting the game will be available on the subscription service on day one. While it's just Xbox platforms that have been confirmed for release at present, Persona 4 Revival will most likely release on PS5, PC and perhaps Nintendo Switch 2.

It also remains to be seen if Persona 4 Revival will contain all the bonus content and extra story content from the Persona 4 Golden re-release. Hopefully, we'll learn more about this upcoming game later this year.

