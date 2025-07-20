Two new Garmin watches seem to be imminent

We might get a cheaper Forerunner this Tuesday

The Venu 4 could follow the recently launched Venu X1

It looks like there are going to be two new contenders for our list of the best Garmin watches in the very near future, with one official tease and one unofficial leak pointing towards new devices in the coming days and weeks.

To start with what we've heard directly from Garmin, the company has posted a teaser for a new watch arriving on July 22 (this coming Tuesday). The outline of the wearable suggests we're looking at a new Forerunner model.

Well-known tipster the5krunner says it's unlikely that this is an existing model launching in China. It's more probable that it's a China-specific Garmin, or it's a completely new model that's going to be launching globally.

Over at Garmin Rumors, the thinking is that the "1XXX" on the teaser image could refer to the price of the upcoming watch, in yuan. If that guess is right, then we'd be looking at a relatively affordable Forerunner compared to the rest of the series.

The Venu 4

The Garmin Venu X1 (Image credit: Garmin)

As for the less official news, Garmin Rumors (via Notebookcheck) has spotted the first ever mention of the Garmin Venu 4 in the documentation accompanying the Garmin Golf app. Garmin hasn't said anything about this watch, but it looks like it might be on the way.

Earlier this year the Garmin Venu X1 was launched, but based on this new information, that wasn't the true successor to the Garmin Venu 3 – although the brief mention we have of the Venu 4 doesn't tell us too much about it.

Given what Garmin has been doing with its other flagship wearable refreshes, there's a good chance the Venu 4 will come with a brighter screen, an updated user interface, a flashlight, and some additional health features and fitness metrics.

However, there have been no other leaks or rumors to date to give us any hints about what's coming. As soon as Garmin makes either of these smartwatches official, we'll of course bring you all the details on TechRadar.