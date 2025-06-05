Final Fantasy Tactics remaster officially announced with a Nintendo Switch 2 version confirmed for September

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles launches on September 30 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2

The remaster of the 1997 classic will offer enhanced features like improved graphics, new battle features, and difficulty options

The game will also be voice-acted with actors like Ben Starr, and cameos from Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Cody Christian and Briana White

Following months of rumors, Square Enix has officially announced a remaster of its 1997 classic, Final Fantasy Tactics.

Revealed during the June PlayStation State of Play, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is set to launch on September 30 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

This enhanced version has been created by a team composed of original and new developers. It includes all the features of the 1997 game, along with numerous enhancements.

The Ivalice Chronicles offers an overhauled UI to "make the game even more approachable and intuitive", as well as quicker and easier for players to control their units and see their turn order.

Since it's a remaster, the game's graphics have also been updated for HD displays, new difficulty levels have been introduced, and two new battle features have also been added: Tactical View and Battle Speed.

Tactical View will make it easier for players to get an overview of the land and plan their action across the battlefield, while Battle Speed essentially speeds up battles to allow players to get through easy fights quicker.

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The remaster's story is also fully voice-acted in English and Japanese from a cast of recognisable talent, including Joe Pitts (Ramza), Gregg Lowe (Delita), Hannah Melbourn (Agrias), Timothy Watson (Cidolfus), and Harry McEntire (Mustadio).

Final Fantasy 16 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor Ben Starr will also offer the voice for Dycedarg, and cameos from Final Fantasy 7 Remake actors Cody Christian (Cloud Strife) and Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough) will also be featured.

Square Enix has confirmed that The Ivalice Chronicles will also include the classic version of Final Fantasy Tactics, which "stays true to the original in almost every aspect, but includes some handy features such as auto save."

Pre-orders for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles are now live. You can check out the version and pre-order details below.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Pre-order Bonuses:

White Equipment for Ramza

Weapon: Mythril Knife

Mythril Knife Accessory: Spiked Boots (Increase a unit's Jump attribute while equipped)

Spiked Boots (Increase a unit's Jump attribute while equipped) Consumable items: High Potion x10

High Potion x10 Consumable items: Ether x10

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Deluxe Edition

Full game

Weapon: Akademy Blade (Raises a unit's speed attribute slightly while equipped)

Akademy Blade (Raises a unit's speed attribute slightly while equipped) Headwear: Akademy Beret (Prevents the Charmed status while equipped)

Akademy Beret (Prevents the Charmed status while equipped) Combat Garb: Akademy Tunic (Grants Shell while equipped)

Akademy Tunic (Grants Shell while equipped) Accessory: Ring of Aptitude (Boosts JP earned while equipped)

Ring of Aptitude (Boosts JP earned while equipped) Consumable Items: Phoenix Down x10

Phoenix Down x10 Black Equipment for Ramza

Red Equipment for Ramza

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Collector's Edition (Square Enix Store exclusive)

Special Art Box

Ramza Beoulve Figure (Akademy Version)

Zodiac Stones Acrylic Art Set

Chocobo Mini Plush set

Pop-up Art - “Outlying Church”

Art Sheet Set