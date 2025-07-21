When picking a TV for gaming, you'll want to make sure that it not only comes with essential gaming features – mainly 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and HDR gaming support – but that it has the performance and picture quality to match.

Whether it’s a premium OLED powerhouse or a more affordable mini-LED TV, the best gaming TVs deliver all of this, and there are plenty of options for gamers to choose from.

But, since there are so many choices, it can be tricky to cut through all the noise and find the best TV that’s going to work for you. But as one of TechRadar’s main TV reviewers who happens to be an avid gamer, I’ve chosen four TVs you can buy right now that I strongly recommend for gaming.

1. LG C4

(Image credit: Future)

Sitting at the top of pretty much every best TV list at TechRadar, the LG C4 is the best TV you can buy right now, and not just for movies, but for gaming as well.

The C4 is jam-packed with gaming features with 4K 144Hz, VRR (both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync), HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming all supported. And it has four HDMI 2.1 ports for those with multiple gaming consoles plus one of the best soundbars.

The C4 also delivers on gaming performance. In Game Optimizer mode, the C4’s input lag can be dropped to an ultra-low 9.2ms – perfect for fast-paced and competitive gaming such as racing and First Person Shooters (FPS).

The C4 also has outstanding picture quality, delivering rich colors and contrast, inky black levels and refined textures with plenty of depth. That's all great news for movie fans, but gamers will be delighted with how the C4's picture quality carries over for video games.

Right now, the C4 is at an all-time low price. You can now pick up the 65-inch model for $1,199 / £1,199 on average, and we expect prices to drop even further. If you want a smaller size, you can also get the 48-inch C4 for as low as $899 / £799! For what the C4 offers, those are phenomenal prices.

2. Hisense U7N

(Image credit: Future)

The Hisense U7N is the mid-range model in Hisense’s 2024 mini-LED lineup. Now over a year old, the U7N is available for a cheap price, especially for what it can offer.

While the U7N doesn’t provide the most complete suite of gaming features, it does support 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, and it has a respectable 13.3ms input lag time. There are only two HDMI 2.1 ports, but the U7N still has a very good list of features for its price range.

Picture quality is also solid on the U7N, with bold colors, balanced contrast and natural-looking textures. It’s not going to give your games the same picture quality boost as you'll get from a premium mini-LED or OLED TV, but for the money it’s hard to argue against.

Just how much does the U7N cost? You can now pick up the 65-inch model for $699 / £799, which is a ridiculously low price for what this TV can do. You’ll have to make some sacrifices in terms of features, but the U7N's gaming performance is great for the price.

3. LG G5

(Image credit: Future)

The LG G5 is the flagship model in LG’s 2025 OLED TV lineup, and is equipped with LG’s new Primary Tandem RGB OLED (also known as 'four-stack') display panel.

As you’d expect from a flagship OLED, it has every gaming feature you could want, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia GSync, HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Plus it delivers the same 9.2ms input lag as the LG C4.

But, it’s not just features, but the G5's staggering picture quality that earns it a place on this list. With unprecedented levels of brightness (we measured it at 2,268 nits HDR peak brightness in Filmmaker Mode) and spectacular color, games look vibrant on the G5. Plus, its ultra-deep black levels and powerful contrast give pictures a realistic look. It’s no wonder the G5 earned a spot in our best OLED TVs guide.

As it’s a 2025 model, the LG G5 is not cheap. Priced at $2,999 / £3,099, this is a premium TV. But you more than get what you pay for as the G5’s outstanding brightness and overall performance make it a must for those seeking the ultimate OLED gaming experience.

4. Samsung QN90F

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung QN90F is the flagship model in Samsung’s 4K Neo QLED (mini-LED) TV lineup, and it comes with a Glare Free screen, a feature first introduced on the Samsung S95D, Samsung’s flagship 2024 OLED TV.

As with other Samsung’s TVs, the QN90F is stacked with gaming features. Its four HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and, for the first time, Nvidia GSync, as well as HDR10+ gaming. It also clocked an ultra-low 9.5ms input lag time in Game mode when we measured it.

Where the QN90F proves most useful is for bright room gaming. Yes, its 2,086 nits HDR peak brightness in Movie Mode isn’t as high as that of the LG G5, but its fullscreen brightness clocks in at 661 nits, making it perfect for daytime gaming. Also, the QN90F's Glare Free screen is effective at nullifying distracting mirror-like reflections, while still letting it deliver rich contrast and deep black levels.

As a flagship 2025 TV, the QN90F is pricey, although there have been discounts since its launch in March 2025. The 65-inch model is now available for $1,999 / £1,999, a price drop of roughly $500 / £500 since its release. That's still a premium price, but if you’re looking for the best TV for gaming in bright rooms, you can’t do much better.