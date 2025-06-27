The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for several weeks now, and we here at TechRadar rated it four-and-a-half out of five stars in our Switch 2 review, thanks to its visual upgrades, premium build and improved processing over its predecessor. The Switch 2 impressed us in one other key area: features.

Switch 2 feature upgrades include 4K resolution, 120fps support (capped at 1080p) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), although this is only in handheld mode. These are some pretty big upgrades, even though they may be too much for your current TV.

I wrote a brief guide on what the Switch 2’s upgrades mean for your TV and how to see if they’re supported, which you can check out at the link. If you’re looking to get a new TV to complement your Switch 2, below, I’ve picked three of the best gaming TVs that are currently more affordable for various reasons, including one model that is certainly going to get a deal at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, running July 8-11.

1. LG C4 42-inch

(Image credit: Future)

The LG C4 sits at the top of pretty much every TechRadar best TV list, including the best gaming TVs and best OLED TVs, as it offers everything you could need for movies and gaming.

LG’s C4 delivers exceptional picture quality, with bold, bright colors that will complement the Switch 2’s more vibrant games, such as Mario Kart World or Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it has rich contrast, inky, deep black levels, and realistic, almost 3D-like textures. If you’re looking for the ultimate picture quality from a mid-range OLED, the C4 is top of the list.

The C4 is also a phenomenal gaming TV, supporting 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync, Nvidia GSync included), HGiG, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM, and its Game Optimizer mode is a truly useful tool for gamers. It also boasts an ultra-low 9.2ms input lag time (in Boost mode) that’s perfect for fast-paced racing games like Mario Kart. While the Switch 2 will select features here, the C4 is perfect for gamers with multiple consoles.

Right now, you can pick up the 42-inch LG C4, which is perfect for smaller spaces or bedrooms, for as low as $699 / £589 (roughly AU$1,069), an exceptional value for what this TV can do. You can even get the 48-inch model for $899 / £699 (roughly AU$1,375). This is the perfect time to pick up this TV before stock runs out and the new LG C5 takes its place.

2. Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED

(Image credit: Future)

It may be Amazon’s most premium TV in its own Fire TV range, but the Omni Mini-LED is still great value. It has a mini-LED panel for improved local dimming over standard LED models and introduces more advanced gaming features than previous models in the Amazon Fire TV range.

When I tested the Omni Mini-LED, I was impressed by its color display and strong contrast. Textures and details were also refined, and it proved to be an excellent TV for sports with a sports mode that was accurate out of the box.

The Omni Mini-LED also boasts a great list of features for gaming that will suit your Switch 2, with support for 4K 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Its 13.4ms input lag may not be the lowest, but it’s lower than the 15ms threshold that gamers look for.

One of the Omni Mini-LED’s best aspects is its value. At full price, the Omni Mini-LED 55-inch model costs $819.99 / £849.99 (roughly AU$1,254), but you can expect this price to drop throughout the year during Prime Day and Black Friday. The 55-inch model is, in fact, available for $699 at Amazon US and £699 at Amazon UK right now ahead of Prime Day!

3. Samsung Q80D

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Q80D is a QLED TV that delivers better-than-expected performance, and it's also a great value TV.

We found the Q80D’s contrast and black levels to be exceptional for a QLED TV, showcasing effective local dimming. You’ll need to tweak its colors, but once you have, you’ll be rewarded with a vivid color display that’s among the best for a mid-range TV.

But gaming features and performance are where the Q80D really impresses. It supports 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM and also features Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming. It also has an impressively low 9.8ms input lag time, which is excellent for this price range!

As the Q80D nears the end of its life cycle, its prices are constantly dropping and there’s always a deal available. You can find the 65-inch Q80D for as low as $899 / £699 (AU$1,379) if you look in the right places, and smaller-sized models are even better value.