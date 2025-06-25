QD-OLED is a recent addition to the world of display technologies. Combining an OLED display panel with a quantum dot layer, QD-OLED was first introduced in 2022 with the Samsung S95B OLED TV.

While the S95B was an impressive TV, QD-OLED really hit its stride in 2024 with the Samsung S95D, which offered a brighter, more vibrant alternative to standard W-OLED TVs.

QD-OLED is not only used by some of the best TVs from Samsung, but has also been adopted by Sony, adding a brightness boost to TVs like the Sony A95L in 2023 and now the Sony Bravia 8 II in 2025.

I recently had the chance to review the Samsung S95F, a TV that I awarded five out of five stars for its exceptional picture quality and gaming performance, but also for its effective Glare Free screen.

Like the Samsung S95F, the Sony Bravia 8 II also uses an anti-reflective screen to lessen the impact of room lighting on pictures. TechRadar’s Sony Bravia 8 II review is still in the works, but I recently had a chance to test it side-by-side with the Samsung S95F to see how these two flagship QD-OLED TVs compare.

Reflections, be gone

With darker movies such as The Batman, the Glare Free screen on the Samsung S95F (left) makes it the better option over the Sony Bravia 8 II when viewing in bright rooms (Image credit: Future)

The Samsung S95F’s seriously impressive Glare Free 2.0 screen all but eliminates mirror-like reflections, reducing glare from light sources to a barely visible haze, while simultaneously maintaining deep black levels, something its Samsung S95D predecessor struggled with.

The S95F’s reflection-eliminating capabilities are aided by its high screen brightness. I measured its peak brightness at 2,132 nits in Filmmaker Mode. It also has impressive fullscreen brightness, hitting 390 nits in Filmmaker Mode, the highest fullscreen brightness level we’ve measured so far on an OLED TV.

I anticipated that the Sony Bravia 8 II wouldn’t fare as well at beating reflections, as it doesn't feature the same matte screen as the S95F, instead opting for a glossy screen with an anti-reflection coating. But I was pleasantly surprised by how well it fared in my comparison.

Image 1 of 2 In bright lighting conditions, with both screens turned off, the Samsung S95F (left) eliminates objects reflected on the screen, whereas they are still visible on the Sony Bravia 8 II (right) (Image credit: Future) The Samsung S95F (left) reduced overhead light reflections to a haze, whereas they looked more mirror-like on the Sony Bravia 8 II (right) (Image credit: Future)

With both TVs turned off in our lab in bright lighting conditions, objects were reflected on the Bravia 8 II’s screen, but they were not as obvious as when I previously compared screen reflections on the Samsung S95F and the LG G5, another flagship OLED TV.

When watching dark movies such as The Batman (a particularly challenging source for testing due to its low mastered brightness), mirror-like reflections were more obvious on the Bravia 8 II compared to the S95F, and it was best viewed in dimmed lighting conditions. But again, it fared better than the LG G5 did on a similar comparison in the same bright viewing conditions in our testing lab, and the Bravia 8 II also did a better job of maintaining shadow detail than the G5.

The Batman looked clearer in bright room lighting on the S95F thanks to its anti-glare screen, especially viewed in the brighter Movie mode. Black levels looked slightly raised compared to the Bravia 8 II, but they were still rich and inky.

Picture quality battle

Both the Samsung S95F (left) and Sony Bravia 8 II (right) display stunning colors, but colors on the S95F have a bit more brightness, especially in Movie mode (Image credit: Future)

When I measured the Samsung S95F’s HDR color gamut, it was the first TV I’d yet tested to hit 100% coverage, and it also hit an impressively high 89.3% BT.2020 color gamut coverage.

In our measurements of the Sony Bravia 8 II, it hit an equally impressive 99.9% for UHDA-P3 and 87.5% for BT.2020.

It’s no wonder, then, that when I dimmed the lights and watched the Wizard & I scene from Wicked where Elphaba stands under pink flowers and a wall with blue details, both TVs showcased spectacular colors that were vibrant and punchy. A later scene in the Emerald City also showcased luscious, glossy greens on both screens, especially with the Samsung’s brighter Movie mode and the Sony’s Cinema mode active.

The S95F’s higher peak brightness made highlights look punchier than on the Bravia 8 II, however. In a shot where Elphaba runs through a cornfield, the yellows of the corn and the sun looked more vivid on the S95F compared to the Bravia 8 II.

Both the Samsung S95F (left) and Sony Bravia 8 II (right) show true-to-life textures, but the Bravia 8 II's feel more refined, as shown here with Wicked. (Image credit: Future)

An area where the Bravia 8 II had an upper edge was in the naturalness of its picture. Textures and details looked realistic on both TVs, but the Bravia 8 II’s picture had a more true-to-life look. A close-up in Wicked of Elphaba’s hand as a dragonfly lands on it showed more detail in her fingers on the Bravia 8 II, for example.

Both TVs displayed excellent contrast. In both the subway and crime scene investigation sequences near the start of The Batman, each showed a strong balance between light and dark tones, with lights and torches easily cutting through the dark surroundings.

I found myself more drawn to the Sony Bravia 8 II (right) when watching black and white scenes from Oppenheimer, but both TVs displayed these accurately. (Image credit: Future)

Viewing black and white scenes from Oppenheimer, both again demonstrated strong contrast and a wide range of gray tones. I found myself more drawn to the Bravia 8 II’s picture, however, as white highlights on the S95F overpowered the rest of the picture. Switching to Filmmaker Mode for the S95F and Professional for the Bravia 8 II, it was a more closely fought contest, but again, I still leaned towards the Bravia 8 II.

Superior Sony sound

The Sony Bravia 8 II (right) has a punchier, more immersive built-in sound system that's perfect for intense action scenes such as the Batmobile chase from The Batman (Image credit: Future)

Sony has delivered some of the best TVs for sound over the past few years, and the Bravia 8 II’s Acoustic Surface Audio tech actually positions actuators behind the screen that turn the entire TV into a speaker.

The S95F doesn’t have the best sound quality on the market, but it certainly matches or beats some other examples of the best OLED TVs, such as the LG C5. Compared with the Sony Bravia 8 II, however, it’s a different story.

Watching the Batmobile chase from The Batman, both the S95F and Bravia 8 II produced punchy but controlled bass, but the Bravia 8 II’s was more impactful, accurately capturing the rumble of the Batmobile’s engine.

Watching the Penguin and Batman weave through traffic, both sets demonstrated accurate placement of sound, but the Bravia 8 II produced a wider soundstage that gave it a more immersive feel. Dolby Atmos height effects, such as the pounding rain, were also more audible on the Bravia 8 II.

Voices were crystal clear on both TVs throughout Wicked, but the Bravia 8 II’s wider soundstage gave vocals a greater sense of space in musical numbers. Even sound effects such as shuffling and scraping feet, and the wind during the broom scene in Defying Gravity, were more pronounced on the Bravia 8 II.

Final thoughts

Samsung S95F (left) and Sony Bravia 8 II (right) (Image credit: Future)

Both the Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II are set to be two of the best OLED TVs of 2025. The S95F is undoubtedly a better fit for brighter rooms, and its higher brightness also gives more colorful pictures a better punch. But the Bravia 8 II’s accurate picture and its superior sound system can’t be ignored.

On paper, the S95F is the more complete package, with a wider range of gaming features and a slimmer design. But with the Bravia 8 II launching at a more aggressive price than usual (roughly $200 / £200 more expensive in a 55-inch screen when it’s been higher in previous years), the battle between these two QD-OLEDs for your money is going to be interesting.

