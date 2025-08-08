Google Drive might finally be able to understand your PDFs a little better

Google Workspace increases token context window to 1M for Gemini in PDFs

Users can now analyze larger files, whether they're text- or table-based

Gemini for Education users also get a higher limit, free of charge

Google has made a small but mighty improvement to how Gemini interacts with your PDFs within Google Drive, and it all centers around a 1M token context window for deeper interactions with better responses.

The company said that by raising tokens, Gemini "will provide users with more helpful, comprehensive responses."

Of course, the improvement is only available to those with access to Google Drive's AI features, including eligible Google Workspace plans as well as the consumer-facing Google One AI Premium tier.

Gemini gets better at helping with PDFs

The improvement comes a little over a year after Google first gave Gemini in the side panel of Google Drive a makeover, where it would be able to summarise, respond to questions, combine with other information stored in Drive, and even go on to create new content like emails.

At the start of this year, a further improvement was added to the experience, with the Gemini sidebar now showing in the PDF editor preview.

This month's upgrade means that Gemini can now ingest larger PDFs, including scanned and native files as well as text-heavy and table-heavy files.

It's all in a bid to make Google Drive more attractive to administrative office workers, with the tech giant battling it out against traditional office software providers like Microsoft as well as media and PDF-first alternatives like Adobe – both of which have their own generative AI systems catered to PDFs.

The news comes shortly after Google also upped the Gemini 2.5 Pro limits for Gemini for Education users at no extra cost in the hope of getting its generative AI tools in the hands of even more consumers.

Dealing with research papers, studies and reports, Gemini for Education users will be among those to benefit from the larger context window now supported for PDFs.