Google Workspace opens up Gemini for all - but you'll have to pay more

Google Workspace now offers Gemini AI to all Business and Enterprise tier users

Does away with paying for extra Gemini add-on

However overall Google Workspace subscription costs will increase slightly

Google has revealed it is bringing its Gemini AI tools to all enterprise users, but they will have to pay a higher subscription fee for the privilege.

The company announced all Gemini features for its Google Workspace suite of office software, including Docs, Sheets, Slides and more, will now be free to use for Workplace Business and Enterprise subscribers, meaning no additional add-ons are needed.

However the price of all Google Workspace tiers will rise as a result, with cost increases coming across the board.

Gemini for all

"We believe AI is foundational to the future of work and its transformative power should be accessible to every business and every employee, at an affordable price," Jerry Dischler, President of Cloud Applications, Google, wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"That's why today we’ve decided to include the best of Google AI in Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, bringing the latest generative AI capabilities to our business customers without the need to purchase any add-ons."

Google says it has already seen over 100,000 customers use Gemini within their workplace, unlocking "employee productivity, creativity, and innovation".

This includes summarization, drafting, and information search functions across the whole Google Workplace suite, as well as access to Gemini Advanced chat for more complex tasks.

Previously, subscribers had to pay an extra fee for access to Gemini in their Workplace plan, with an add-on costing from $20-30 per month.

The company says that removing the need to pay for these additional services will help organizations of all sizes get to grips with AI, as well as resulting in significant savings - for example, using the Workspace Business Standard plan with a Gemini Business add-on previously cost $32 per user, per month, but will now total $14 per user, per month — only $2 more than was being paid for Workspace without Gemini.

The new pricing structure is effective now for new Google Workspace customers, and for existing customers, monthly subscription pricing will be updated starting March 17, 2025, or at the renewal date of their an Annual/Fixed-term plan, whichever is later.

Google says "very small business customers" are exempt from the changes, and users can start a "no-cost" trial today - more information on pricing can be found on Google's site here.