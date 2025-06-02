Google Drive's new Gemini features include video analysis at last - but be wary of possible security risks

Google Drive is getting new Gemini features to make the platform smarter

This include video summary and analytics tools

AI chatbots must be trusted with sensitive information to be effective, so be careful how you use them

Google Drive has revealed some new Gemini-powered features, but concerns have already been raised over possible security and privacy issues.

Previously only able to skim read long documents (and probably missing out key information), the cloud storage platform will now benefit from video file summaries, and full content analysis, which could be genuinely useful for missed meetings that would otherwise take a long time to catch up on.

That being said, this comes with risks, as with all chatbots, there must be a serious level of trust in the AI model, as carrying out these tasks requires access to potentially sensitive information and files - including your company's innermost secrets.

Privacy concerns

The tool relies on Google’s auto-generated captions, and will be accessible from the Gemini Overlay in Drive - so make sure these are enabled if you want to use these features.

This feature is primarily aimed at professionals (if you want Gemini to summarize and explain precious family memories, then there are much bigger problems at play) - but the move means you would be giving Gemini access to potentially sensitive company information - from board meeting recordings or business strategy meetings.

In 2024, the Gemini AI platform was accused of scanning Google Drive files without user permission, which raised serious concerns over Google’s handling of user data and privacy settings.

That’s not all though, as Google has announced a new feature to help users measure the engagement on videos uploaded to Google Drive, a “highly requested” tool that aims to give users a better insight into their video analytics.

As of yet, there is no admin control available for this feature - and it will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Google Workspace Individual Subscribers, and personal Google account holders.

