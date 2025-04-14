Listen up, your Google Docs and Sheets are about to get a lot louder and more interactive

Google Workspace unveils host of new AI tools

Google Docs gets new audio overviews, "help me refine" tools

Google Sheets and Meet also see new upgrades

Taking your Google Workspace files to the next level should soon be easier than ever thanks to a host of new updates.

The company revealed a number of AI-powered office software upgrades at its Google Cloud Next 25 event designed to give users a productivity and creativity boost when they need it most.

Among the new launches are new audio tools in Google Docs which can create listenable versions of your document, as well as upgraded analysis tools for Google Sheets to help get the most out of your data.

Help me...with everything

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Google Workspace says its new audio tools for Docs will allow users to spot any issues in the wording or flow of their work, giving a whole new perspective on the document.

Described as, "a completely new way to interact with your content", users will be able to generate a full audio version of a document, or a podcast-esque format that sees two different voices going back and forth covering the key points.

Docs is also getting a "help me refine" tool, which will offer users helpful tips and suggestions on how to spice up your content. This could include ways to strengthen an argument, improve the structure of a piece, or make the key points clearer, as well as helping make sure formatting is consistent throughout.

"The goal isn't just to fix the document, but to help you become a more effective communicator over time," Google Workspace says.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Elsewhere, Google Sheets will soon see a new "help me analyze" tool to help users wade through large amounts of data whenever they need it.

The company says the tool will offer guidance to get you started on a new spreadsheet, as well as pointing out interesting trends, suggesting next steps, and creating clear, interactive charts to bring your data to life.

Lastly, for anyone needing extra help catching up (or listening in) to a Google Meet video conferencing call, Gemini in Meet will now help users get up to speed on anything they might have missed. Its upgraded Gemini features will also look to provide extra clarity on certain points, as well as offering recaps and suggestions on how to get your point across better.

"As AI reshapes our world, we’re focused on making powerful technology genuinely useful and accessible, and bringing it into the flow of your everyday work," Yulie Kwon Kim, VP, Product - Workspace, noted.

"This is AI built for the reality of work today, not some fantasy of the future. Our announcements represent the next step in bringing helpful AI tools for work to everyone."