Google's new Gemini Catch me up tool will tell you if anyone has been editing your precious work files
Stay up to date on all your key Google files
- New Gemini Catch Me Up tool can highlight changes to Google Drive files
- Google Docs, Sheets and Slides are all included
- Users can pick a specific file to analyze, or their whole Google Drive
Keeping up to date with any changes made to key Google Workspace work or business files should soon be a lot easier thanks to a new "Catch me up" feature powered by Gemini.
The tool is able to scan through your Google Drive space and quickly identify which files have been recently edited, providing a full recap of the changes in a brief overview.
Although Google cautions that these reports are not meant to be entirely comprehensive, the tool will cover the likes of file edits on Docs, and file comments on Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
Gemini "catch me up"
""Catch me up" provides a high-level overview of important changes across documents from your Drive, or a synopsis of the main changes and comments in a particular file since it was last opened to ensure users are always up to date," a Google Workspace Updates blog post announcing the changes explained.
The tool will be able to provide several types of update - a high-level Catch Me Up report can be found by selecting the “Catch me up” nudge at the top of the Google Drive home page, with the response shown in the Gemini side panel.
For a specific file or doc, the tool can show if there have been changes to that file since you last viewed it and provide an overview of what changed, with a specific Catch Me Up activity indicator displayed next to the file name in Google Drive.
Users will need to have smart features and personalization turned on for Google Workspace in order to access Catch Me Up, which is rolling out now.
It will be available across the following Google Workspace tiers; Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Customers with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on, and Google One AI Premium - with any users who have previously purchased the Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons also set to receive the feature.
