Google is using Gemini to solve one of your most annoying PDF problems

Gemini will suggest your next action in PDFs as well as summarize content

The experience works in the PDF preview and doesn't require a new tab

Business and personal accounts with Gemini can use it

Google is expanding the usefulness of Gemini by using the AI assistant to summarize PDF content in Google Drive, but it looks to be far more proactive than simply generating summaries.

With clickable action suggestions, users will be able to perform actions like draft a sample proposal or list interview questions based on a resume, making the tool far more powerful for busy workers.

The improvement follows the previous rollout of Gemini within PDFs for Google Drive, making it far easier to interact with Gemini and take the next step with content in PDFs.

Gemini unlocks even more insights and actions in PDFs

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

"PDF summary cards save you time by giving you the gist of your files and help you get started using Gemini faster by surfacing relevant clickable action options," Google explained in Workspace Updates blog post.

The best part is that Gemini is now available in more than 20 languages, so users won't just be limited to English content.

Users need to have smart features and personalization turned on. When a PDF document is opened, a generative AI summary will appear in a pop-up much like comments in other Google Drive apps. In the same window, a series of action recommendations will be provided to take further steps.

At the same time, Google has announced a slicker and quicker UI – whereas PDFs used to open in a new tab to enable Gemini integration, the AI assistant will now work within the preview window without needing to open a new tab.

Gradual rollout has already started, but it could take some users up to two weeks to get the update.

Thankfully, the feature isn't just limited to business users – personal accounts with the AI add-on are also eligible - specifically, Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on, and Google AI Pro and Ultra.