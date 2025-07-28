A new SteamOS plugin allows gamers to use Lossless Scaling for better performance in games

It has 2x, 3x, and 4x frame generation options and works with most games

Input lag and ghosting is less noticeable compared to the previous Decky Framegen plugin

While we await the arrival of more powerful handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally and the MSI Claw A8, there's a significant performance booster available for SteamOS handhelds – and it breathes new life into portable gaming.

Available on GitHub via xXJSONDeruloXx, a new Decky Loader plugin, 'Decky Lossless Scaling', enables compatibility with Linux, allowing players to use frame generation via the Lossless Scaling application on Steam.

This allows gamers to use frame generation, either through 2x, 3x, or 4x (the amount of interpolated frames) frame generation for higher frame rates, with the latter essentially replicating Nvidia's Multi Frame Generation.

To install (once Lossless Scaling is installed via Steam), download the plugin ZIP folder, enable developer mode in Decky Loader's settings, then simply hit 'install plugin from ZIP', find the folder in the directory you placed it in, and you're done.

It's not the first time frame generation has become accessible to SteamOS, as the Decky Framegen plugin replaces Nvidia's DLSS DLL file with AMD's FSR 3.1 DLL – and this was great since Lossless Scaling wouldn't work on SteamOS. However, this was only available in games that support DLSS frame generation, and it felt sluggish due to increased input lag.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams) (Image credit: Future / Isaiah Williams)

With Decky Lossless Scaling, the compatibility list of games is bigger. I've tested this on my Asus ROG Ally using Bazzite (a SteamOS clone) in Cyberpunk 2077, Stellar Blade, and Resident Evil 4 remake, and it's a breath of fresh air with frame rates easily hovering around 90 to 100 fps.

Performance is significantly improved while mostly using 2x frame generation, notably when frame rates are already high – and you'll need to adjust graphics settings reasonably to achieve smoother gameplay.

It's worth noting that 3x and 4x frame generation aren't very necessary (at least with the Asus ROG Ally), as input lag becomes unbearable in titles. You can also change this on the fly, without having to restart your game, making it a very convenient tool.

Analysis: Another reminder of why Windows 11 isn't great for handhelds

(Image credit: Future)

Despite the fact that Lossless Scaling on Steam isn't free, this has single-handedly revitalized my love for the Asus ROG Ally. Lossless Scaling has always been available on Windows, but I've avoided using it due to the constant errors with application windows when attempting to get it up and running.

On SteamOS / Bazzite, this isn't a concern, as all you'll need to do is open the side panel and change settings, instead of closing the game window like you would on Windows.

We also know that Windows 11 isn't great for game performance, with SteamOS having major uplifts in this region – which likely explains why I've had a better time using this plugin on Bazzite. For the first time, I've been able to push Resident Evil 4 remake above 50 fps on the ROG Ally, and without major input lag.

Of course, it won't come without ghosting during rapid camera movement, but in my experience, it's not too noticeable to spoil the visual enjoyment. I can only imagine how great this will be for the Steam Deck, or better yet (for those who can afford them), more powerful handhelds like the MSI Claw 8 AI+.