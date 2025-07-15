The prices for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X have reportedly leaked online

The ROG Xbox Ally will seemingly cost €599 ($699) while the ROG Xbox Ally X will be priced at €899 ($1,050)

If the prices are accurate, this will make them Xbox's most expensive consoles yet

The pricing information for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X has seemingly leaked online.

As reported by Spanish publication 3djuegos(via GamesRadar), the console prices were leaked through product boxes on Google.

It appears that the ROG Xbox Ally will cost €599, while the ROG Xbox Ally X will be priced much higher at €899. After converting, the prices respectively translate to $699 and $1,050, and, if accurate, this will make them Xbox's most expensive consoles yet.

This is also how much the original Asus ROG Ally and Asus ROG Ally X cost in Europe.

The pricing has since been removed, but the boxes originally linked back to the official Asus website, suggesting that the company may have mistakenly shared the information ahead of time.

Microsoft announced its take on the Asus ROG Ally last month during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. Both versions of the handheld will feature a 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the white Xbox Ally variant targets 720p gaming, while the black Xbox Ally X console aims for 900p to 1080p gaming.

Although the prices may be on the more expensive side, it is understandable considering the console/PC hybrid uses AMD Ryzen chips, with the more powerful Xbox Ally X utilizing the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, which comes with 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Both handhelds have also been redesigned with contoured grips to mimic the Xbox Wireless Controller, feature the Xbox's 'ABXY' button layout, hall-effect impulse triggers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and more.

There's no word on release dates for either console just yet, but we'll keep you updated.