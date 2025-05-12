Forget the Nintendo Switch 2 – MSI’s surprise new Steam Deck rival could be the handheld gaming device to get without costing a fortune

MSI has a new Claw 8 AI+ model ready to ship for consumers on July 15

The Polar Tempest Edition features a new snow-white color scheme, and an optional 2TB of storage

It will be available at $999 / around £990 / AU$1,890

MSI has quietly revealed a new model of its recent handheld on its main site, which features more powerful and beneficial specifications over the Nintendo Switch 2 - and it's coming shortly after the console's launch on June 5.

As highlighted by VideoCardz, the new MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition features a new snow-white color scheme and an optional 2TB of storage available at $999 (around £990 / AU$1,890). It will reportedly ship to consumers on July 15.

The base model starts at $900 / £899 / AU$1,799, and provides fantastic performance across several games using Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V processor. It's also worth noting that battery life is key with the Claw 8 AI+; it uses an 80 WHr battery and can still yield high frame rates at only 17W power usage.

This could likely be significantly better than the Switch 2's 5220mAh battery, which should be roughly around 20 WHr. While the Claw 8 AI+ is undoubtedly the more expensive option, it's likely going to outperform the Switch 2 in every region in terms of hardware and game performance.

In a world of inflated GPU prices, consumers looking to dive into PC gaming could potentially be spending over $1,000 for hardware parts alone - and that's without mentioning the cost of a pre-built system - and MSI's handheld seems to be in a league of its own versus competitors like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally X.

The only issue is that the base model already seems scarce in terms of availability in the US, and there's a chance the same could happen to this new Polar Tempest Edition. Even worse, it could see a major price jump due to US tariffs.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

If US tariffs affect the MSI Claw 8 AI+ price, then I'll take back everything I've said

Without sugarcoating it, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a very expensive piece of hardware - and it's quite possibly the only reason I wouldn't recommend it for most gamers. It's potentially only going to get worse if US tariffs impact its price; the 90-day pause on tariffs is keeping things steady for now, but if this changes, I'll eat my words.

However, compared to buying parts for a desktop gaming PC, it's much cheaper, and its $450 (or more, depending on the configuration) higher cost over the Switch 2 is worth it considering the greater gaming performance capabilities. Traditionally, PC games are also cheaper to buy (especially since Nintendo revealed Switch 2 games could cost as much as $70), so if you want a large library, it could save you money in the long run (though, of course, you’ll be missing out on Nintendo’s first party exclusives, which could be a deal breaker).

The Switch 2 is using Nvidia's T239 chip, which will give users access to DLSS upscaling, but it's hard to see this being enough to power demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, let alone compete with other handheld gaming PCs.

I won't pretend that $900 / $899 / AU$1,799 isn't much, especially for most gamers on a budget, but if I had the choice of buying a Switch 2 or saving for an MSI Claw 8 AI+, I'm picking the latter.