A new MSI Claw is rumored to be in the works – and it could get AMD's best handheld processor to challenge the Legion Go 2

A new leak reveals a new MSI Claw handheld, with the model name 'MSI Claw 7 A2HM'

It appears to be an upgrade from the original MSI Claw A1M

Previous rumors suggested a new MSI Claw would use one of AMD's Ryzen Z2 processors

The biggest computing tech event of the year, Computex 2025, is fast approaching, which means that new handheld gaming PCs could be unveiled – and fortunately, a new leak suggests a new handheld from MSI may be one of them.

As reported by VideoCardz, a new MSI Claw has been spotted by a leaker on X (@94G8LA), based on MSI's hardware parts store. It appears to be a new variant of the original MSI Claw A1M, as it's labelled 'MSI Claw 7 A2HM', but is instead rumored to use one of AMD's Ryzen Z2 APUs or Intel's Arrow Lake processors.

This comes after speculation of MSI eventually releasing a new Claw handheld that could take advantage of Team Red's new APU lineup; while this should be taken with a grain of salt, this leak makes the previous rumors more plausible.

The purported new Claw won't be an 'AI+' handheld based on its leaked model name, so it may be safe to assume that it might not be as powerful as the Claw 8's Core Ultra 7 258V chip. However, it could likely be an upgrade from the original A1M model, which used the Core Ultra 5 155H processor (and that wasn't received well based on reviews).

Regardless, the question remains; if it does use one of AMD's Ryzen Z2 processors, will this be the Z2 Go (which we've seen on the Legion Go S), the Z2, or the Z2 Extreme? If the latter is the answer, then we could be in for a fantastic upgrade from MSI's original A1M handheld mishap.

(Image credit: Jouri Altorf)

I'd absolutely love a Ryzen Z2 Extreme MSI Claw, but just not with a 7-inch screen...

The negative consensus surrounding the MSI Claw A1M is old news at this point; it was criticized due to its poor gaming performance and battery life, along with the inability to compete against other handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally.

Despite the massive improvements made with the Claw 8 AI+, MSI looks set to right its wrongs with the rumored Claw A2HM model (especially if it's using the Z2 Extreme APU) – but the only gripe I have is that it will be another 7-inch display.

It's not terrible by any means, as I've become accustomed to using my Asus ROG Ally's 7-inch screen, but it's definitely not ideal. A lot of potential screen space is already taken up by bezels, and this is why I've had the MSI Claw 8 AI+ on my wishlist, thanks to its 8-inch screen and powerful processor alongside it for great performance.

These are still just rumors, of course, but if MSI can launch an 8-inch A2HM as well, it would actually be great competition for the Claw 8 AI+ with more variety for its consumers.