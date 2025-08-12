A new video on YouTube shows a DIY handheld gaming PC using an Nvidia RTX 4090 gaming laptop GPU

It features a 4K 60Hz display, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage space

It's a sign that handheld gaming PCs could be more powerful than current mainstream models are

Nvidia's RTX 5000 series GPUs remain in the spotlight after their launch in January, with Super model GPUs expected to arrive later this year. However, the previous generation's laptop GPUs have been utilized in an unexpected way – and it points to the possibility of more powerful portable gaming.

As reported by Notebookcheck, NITTRX has showcased a DIY custom handheld gaming PC on YouTube, running multiple triple-A games at 4K on high settings, utilizing an RTX 4090 laptop GPU. Yes, you read that right – and it's working alongside Intel's Core i9 14900HX, a powerful 24-core and 32-thread processor.

Now, that may instantly raise some red flags concerning thermals, battery life, and power consumption, but as the screenshot shows below, there's adequate cooling; the RTX 4090 laptop GPU temperature mostly remains at 162F / 72C, while the CPU fluctuates between 151F and 158F, or 66C and 70C.

Having tested a decent number of handheld gaming PCs from MSI, Lenovo, and Asus, I can say that the thermal performance of this DIY handheld is very similar to that of the mainstream devices. This is all while housing 4TB of storage via two 2TB SSDs and 64GB of RAM via two 32GB sticks – all of which should contribute to higher temperatures, but those temperatures are nowhere near what would be considered excessive.

It's also worth noting that this handheld is using a Dell 12.5-inch 4K 60Hz display (specifically the Sharp LQ125D1), but frame rates reaching triple digits in game tests truly show what the RTX 4090 laptop GPU is capable of. Great performance is achievable on current handhelds using AMD APUs and Intel SoCs, but this is possibly the best handheld gaming PC you'll see for a while.

This shows that it's no longer a matter of whether or not 4K handheld gaming is possible. It's now a matter of whether handheld gaming PC manufacturers are willing to make the leap and design more powerful handheld gaming PCs, which would likely target a niche audience, depending on pricing.

Analysis: These are the handhelds that should have premium prices, not the new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme models

I've been fairly vocal about my frustration with handheld gaming PCs and the sudden spike in their pricing, without much of a performance leap over previous hardware to justify it. We're seeing this happen with the new MSI Claw A8 pushing close to $1,000, despite early benchmarks suggesting a minimal 10% performance increase in games using AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, compared to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

The only handhelds with potential high price tags that can be justified are the Ayaneo Flip 1S DS, which uses AMD's powerful AMD's Ryzen AI HX 370 processor; the Lenovo Legion Go 2, mostly due to the addition of an OLED screen; and of course, this custom-made RTX 4090 handheld.

Unfortunately, I don't see any of the mainstream handheld gaming PC manufacturers getting any ideas from this DIY setup. Producing such devices would require plenty of durability tests, and the resulting handhelds would essentially rival gaming laptops on a larger scale.

A 12.5-inch display is also undesirable, which I've previously stated regarding the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 – and I still hold that opinion about this DIY device, although it's far more tolerable given the hardware and the available resolution.

I'd love to see a device like this be replicated by a mainstream manufacturer – and if there's anything we should take away from this DIY project, it's that 4K handheld gaming isn't impossible after all.