Rumors suggest Nvidia's RTX 5000 series Super GPU models are on track for launch later in 2025

The RTX 5080 Super is speculated to have 24GB of VRAM, matching the RTX 4090's

It appears to be the ideal opportunity for Nvidia to improve upon its Blackwell launch mishaps

It's been a long time since Nvidia launched its RTX 5000 series GPUs in late January, followed by other configurations in later months, after a CES 2025 keynote that showcased the Blackwell GPUs. However, it seems Nvidia might not be done with new GPU launches in 2025 just yet.

According to TweakTown, Nvidia is set to launch RTX 5000 series Super models later this holiday season, which typically means November or December. The RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 are the GPUs reported to receive Super upgrades, with the new 5080 and 5070 Ti reportedly set to use 24GB of VRAM.

Pricing isn't finalized, and there aren't any figures to work from at this point. But considering Team Green's previous move was reducing the RTX 4080 Super price (as a slightly more powerful GPU) compared to the standard model, we could see a similar pattern again.

There's no sugarcoating the level of controversy that shrouded the Blackwell GPUs, with missing specs (ROPs), a lack of availability, and most importantly, inflated prices across multiple online retailers. With the RTX 5000 series Super models, Nvidia and, notably, its board partners, have a chance to right those wrongs.

A combination of improved performance across the board and adjusted price points may work wonders – and that mostly applies to the RTX 5080 potentially closing the gap on the RTX 4090 (supposedly using 24GB of VRAM). It may be even more interesting to see an RTX 5060 Super using more VRAM, but we'll have to wait and see.

Analysis: If prices for these Super GPUs are out of whack, then forget I even mentioned this...

(Image credit: Future)

Above all, if these Super GPU model rumors are legitimate, prices will once again determine their success. While I'm aware that Nvidia may have good intentions with more reasonable pricing, all of that work could be undone by board partners and retailers marking up prices significantly.

It's the same issue that botched AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series launch for many; the Radeon RX 9070 XT was seen as the inexpensive and powerful alternative to Blackwell mid to high-tier GPUs, at $599 / £569 (around AU$944), but the market told a different story with prices soaring far above that.

Fortunately, prices have recently fallen back down to original retail pricing, which I'm seeing with more stock and availability for both Team Green and Team Red GPUs than ever before.

I'm hoping that prices can stabilize and stay within reasonable ranges leading up to the eventual launch of Nvidia's new Super GPU models, as it could decrease the chances of ludicrous pricing. Let's just watch this space...