Fortnite Super Showdown event start time and everything you need to know

Fortnite is running the Super Showdown event later this week (August 2), and so far we know that it'll involve Superman in a big way. This is the latest in a string of live events that've been airing in Fortnite this year, and I'm expecting it to lead nicely into Season 4.

We're currently in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, a superhero-themed affair that adds super-powered items and a completely new ranking system. The next season of Fortnite is just around the corner, however, so the game will be getting a big refresh very soon indeed. It's regular updates like these that have kept Fortnite firmly ranked in our best free games to play in 2025 list.

Here's what you need to know about Fortnite Super Showdown, including the start time and how to watch it on the day. It's a live Story Event, and it's set to be a Superman-led battle against a gigantic foe. Let's dive in.

Fortnite Super Showdown - cut to the chase

Start time: August 2 at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT (August 1) / 7:30pm BST

August 2 at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT (August 1) / 7:30pm BST Doors open: August 2 at 2pm ET / 11:00am PT (August 1) / 7pm BST

August 2 at 2pm ET / 11:00am PT (August 1) / 7pm BST Summary: Superman Story Event in Battle Royale

Fortnite Super Showdown event start time

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Super Showdown will start on August 2 at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT (August 1) / 7:30m BST. Doors will open half an hour prior, and it's recommended that you jump in at the following times to secure your place:

East Coast US: 2pm ET (August 2)

2pm ET (August 2) West Coast US: 11am PT (August 1)

11am PT (August 1) UK time: 7pm BST (August 2)

Fortnite Super Showdown - how to watch it live

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Super Showdown is a live event that'll begin at the times specified earlier in this article. If you want to watch it live, you can jump in yourself, and there will likely be a safe zone around Demon's Domain where players won't be able to eliminate each other.

If you can't log in yourself, TechRadar Gaming will be covering the event as part of a live blog (as we did recently with the Fortnite OG rocket launch). I'll be giving my impressions as they happen, and providing up-to-date info on how the event is unfolding. You can also join your Twitch or YouTube streamer of choice, as there'll no doubt be many streaming the event. Note that Epic Games doesn't broadcast these events live on its official channels.

Fortnite Super Showdown teaser trailer

Superman returns to help save the island August 2 in this season’s Super Showdown Story Event! pic.twitter.com/Vcr2QmSBQoJuly 27, 2025

The Fortnite X channel tweeted out a teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Showdown event (embedded above). In it, we see the eye of a giant creature, which many believe to be a kraken. Then, the current map is shown with Demon's Domain highlighted as the main location for the event.

Fortnite Super Showdown Story Event - what to expect

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Super Showdown will feature a giant battle between Superman and an as-yet unrevealed foe. We know that it's a huge enemy with a big white eye, and many fans are predicting it to be a kraken. Other than that, we know that it'll all take place in Demon's Domain and will likely give some teases as to what's coming next in Chapter 6.

Epic Games will probably reveal more closer to launch, and once it does, I'll be sure to update this page.