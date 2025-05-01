Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 launch: our live coverage in the build-up to the new Star Wars-themed season

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is imminent, set to arrive following a period of scheduled downtime on May 2, 2025, at 2am ET / / 11pm PT (May 1) / 7am BST.

It'll be a Star Wars-focused affair called Galactic Battle, bringing a whole new Battle Pass to work through, and new map locations to visit. In the build-up to launch, I'll be covering things live, providing up-to-date details on scheduled downtime, the highlights set to arrive next season, and my initial impressions of things once it's all gone live.

Epic Games has been busy teasing the next season of Fortnite over the last week or so, and we now know that it's entirely centered around Star Wars. So far, there's been a teaser trailer showing off some of the upcoming Battle Pass skins, a look at how the map is set to change as part of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, as well as the announcement of an in-game event that'll air shortly after the new season launches.

If early signs are anything to go on, the upcoming Star Wars updates to Fortnite could be a real high point for Chapter 6 so far. Hopefully, we'll get to fly some X-Wings, battle Samurai variants of iconic Star Wars villains, and even get to see Darth Jar-Jar in action.

Personally, I've found this Chapter a little bit lacking, so I'm excited to see how Epic Games delivers on the most involved Star Wars season yet. I'll be dropping in on launch day, checking out the new Battle Pass skins and testing the new weapon loot pool, seeing if the changes are good enough to keep Fortnite in TechRadar's best free games list.

Join me as I keep you up to date with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, including live coverage of the scheduled downtime, and my live impressions once I drop into my first few matches. As new info on the latest season drops, this page will be updated. Here's what you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, now that we're on the eve of launch day..

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 - cut to the chase

Only have time for the basics? Here are the most important things to know about Fortnite Galactic Battle:

Start time: May 2 at 2am ET / 11pm PT (May 1) / 7am GMT

May 2 at 2am ET / 11pm PT (May 1) / 7am GMT New skins: Darth Sidious, Rebel Evie, Poe Dameron, General Grievous, Chewbacca mask

Darth Sidious, Rebel Evie, Poe Dameron, General Grievous, Chewbacca mask New map locations: Vader Samurai's Solitude, Resistance Base, Outpost Enclave, First Order Base

Vader Samurai's Solitude, Resistance Base, Outpost Enclave, First Order Base Events: Tales of the Underworld episode screening, Live event finale

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 will start on May 2 at 2am ET / 11pm PT (May 1) / 7am BST. Well, sort of. This is when downtime will start, so it'll likely be a few hours before we're all able to jump back in.

Once we know more about how long downtime is set to last, we'll be able to make a prediction as to when the new season is going live. For now, assume downtime to be at least two or three hours, as has been the case for the last couple of seasons.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 map changes

As you can see from the image above, there are four new major POIs (points of interest) set to be added alongside the new Fortnite Season. The first is Outpost Enclave, which is a rebel base looking similar in structure to Tatooine.

Then there's the First Order Base, which is set to be populated by Stormtroopers. Then, there's Vader Samurai's Solitude, which hints at a potential Vader mini-boss. Finally, the Resistance Base is set amongst the forest, and features the Millennium Falcon.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass skins

There are five main skins on offer as part of the Fortnite Galactic Battle Pass. These include a new Emperor skin, General Grievous, Poe Dameron, a Resistance Fighter-variant of Evie, and a Wookie Team Leader outfit.

It's likely that we'll see alternate colors for these skins, included in the Battle Pass. What's unclear at present is what the Bonus Skin will be. I'm betting on Darth Jar-Jar, who has been shown off in the trailers so far.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 schedule

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite Galactic Battle will receive weekly updates that add new weapons, and other content into the game. Here's the full schedule:

Imperial Takeover – May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 Tales of the Underworld (watch first two episodes in Fortnite) - May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025

May 8, 2025 Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025

Jake Green Freelance Writer, TechRadar Gaming As a freelance games writer, it's my job to stay up to date with the latest games, especially live service titles like Fortnite. I've put hundreds of hours into the game at this point, having jumped on during Fortnite Vibing. Since then, I've particularly enjoyed the Fortnite OG seasons, which gave me the opportunity to experience older seasons of Fortnite that I missed the first time around. Hopefully, this upcoming Star Wars season of Fortnite will give me plenty to check out each week, with regular updates that culminate in a live finale event.