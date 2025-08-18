The world's first portable color ePaper monitor has gone on sale - but don't expect it to be affordable just yet
The world’s first portable color ePaper monitor has gone on sale, marking a new step for ePaper beyond e-readers like the Amazon Kindle.
The Bigme B13 is a 13.3-inch device that combines the familiar look of paper with the flexibility of a modern monitor.
Unlike LCD or OLED panels, ePaper is easier on the eyes for long use, making it appealing for work and study. The B13 supports both wired and wireless connections. It can be connected to a laptop, desktop or mobile device using HDMI or USB-C, or it can mirror content wirelessly.
Different user modes
If you require a dual-screen experience, an optional stand allows the monitor to magnetically attach to a laptop, for a compact portable productivity setup.
The stand is adjustable, with a universal backplate designed to fit laptops between 13 and 17 inches. Auto gravity adaptation means the screen rotates automatically when repositioned.
With its 4:3 aspect ratio and 3200x2400 resolution, the monitor is built for reading documents, editing text and browsing the web.
It won't be of interest to people whose work depends on creative projects, advanced data visualization, or tasks requiring color-critical business displays, but professionals handling reports, contracts, and lengthy text documents may find it useful.
Color output is rated at 150PPI while black and white reaches 300PPI. At 660g and just 6mm at its thinnest point, the B13 remains lightweight and highly portable.
Different modes allow you to adjust performance depending on the task. Text mode sharpens words, web mode smooths scrolling, image mode boosts color richness and video mode improves motion handling.
If ghosting occurs, which is a possibility, the refresh button clears the screen instantly. A 30Hz refresh rate helps the panel handle video playback with greater clarity than older ePaper screens.
The B13 includes a front light that can be customized for brightness and warmth, ranging from cool white to warm yellow. This light can also be turned off entirely, depending on your needs.
The monitor has built-in dual speakers and a headphone jack for video calls or casual audio playback without extra equipment.
The Bigme B13 is positioned as an early adopter product and priced at $699 although you can save 15% off the price using coupon code B13SAVE.
