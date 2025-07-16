AOC’s Essential E4 series targets business users with a choice of feature-rich monitors

The CU34E4CW model sports a curved 34-inch 120Hz panel, but no 5K option

It does include dual USB-C, Smart KVM, Ethernet, and a 5MP webcam though

AOC has announced its Essential E4 series, a new range of business monitors aimed at modern workspaces with a focus on usability, sustainability, and long-term support.

With screen sizes from 24 to 34 inches and features ranging from Full HD to 4K UHD, the line is built for professionals who value practical performance across a range of setups.

Among the most advanced of the new screens is the 34-inch CU34E4CW, a curved WQHD ultrawide display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 350 nits brightness, and support for 1.07 billion colors.

Where's the 5K model?

This screen includes dual USB-C inputs with Smart KVM, an RJ-45 port, and a 5MP webcam supporting Windows Hello facial recognition. This makes it suitable for users managing multiple devices or participating in video meetings.

A similar model, the CU34E4CV, offers the same panel and connectivity minus the webcam.

While the new monitor range aims to offer something for everyone, the absence of a 5K display will be disappointing for those working in high-resolution creative fields.

That said, the U27E4CV 4K model includes a DisplayPort-out, making it easy to daisy-chain monitors and simplify desk setups.

The USB-C enhanced models support 90W Power Delivery, video transmission, and daisy chaining through a single cable.

RJ-45 ports on select models, including the CU34E4CW and CU34E4CV, allow network and internet connections to be routed directly through the monitor’s USB-C port to a connected laptop. This setup provides a secure and stable wired connection without needing a separate Ethernet adapter or dock, enabling full connectivity through a single USB-C cable.

KVM switches on the two ultrawide models will let users toggle between devices with ease, handy for multi-computer workflows.

Eye comfort features like TÜV-certified low blue light and Flicker-Free technology are included standard, along with fully adjustable stands.

All models include USB hubs with up to four USB-A ports, and select ones offer side-access ports for greater convenience.

The E4 series is available starting now. Entry-level models like the 24E4U are priced at £119.00, while the 27E4U and Q27E4U are priced at £139.00 and £169.00 respectively. USB-C models, including the 24E4CV and 27E4CV, will arrive in August at £169.00 and £199.00.

Higher-end displays like the Q27E4CV and CU34E4CV will follow in September for £219.00 and £289.00. Remaining models, like the CU34E4CW, will roll out in autumn with pricing to be announced nearer the time.