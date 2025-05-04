Over 7 million pixels of SDQHD resolution will make your old monitor look ancient

Not 5K or 8K, but the JapanNext vertical monitor is perhaps what your desk needs

If you code, write, or edit all day, this monitor should be your new friend

JapanNext has expanded its unique lineup of business monitors with the release of the JN-IPS276SDQHD-HSPC6-CMS, a new 27.6-inch SDQHD display boasting over 7 million pixels – a viable option that could enhance your office or work-from-home setup.

Much like the Alogic 28-inch vertical monitor, this nearly square display offers a 2,560 x 2,880 resolution with a rare 16:18 aspect ratio.

It's particularly well-suited for coding, working with lengthy documents, and editing spreadsheets or web layouts, as the elongated format, similar to LG's DualUp monitor, reduces scrolling and helps improve focus.

A new shape for modern work

The screen features a matte IPS panel that covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum and 97% of DCI-P3, making it a strong option for color-sensitive tasks. It offers a peak brightness of 300 cd/m², a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, and wide 178° viewing angles in all directions.

For comfort during extended use, the monitor includes flicker-free backlighting, blue light filtering modes, and HDR support.

Targeting hybrid workers, the JapanNext monitor integrates a retractable webcam and microphone at the top edge of the panel, supported by dual 5W built-in speakers.

Connectivity is extensive, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C with 65W power delivery, and a USB-A hub.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Productivity features such as Picture-by-Picture (PBP), Picture-in-Picture (PIP), and an integrated KVM switch add further utility for users managing multiple systems.

All of this comes in a chassis weighing approximately 6.2kg, with 100mm height adjustment, 45° swivel range, full pivot support, and VESA 75x75 compatibility.

The JN-IPS276SDQHD-HSPC6-CMS is priced at 109,800 yen (around $765), offering strong value compared to higher-end 5K and 8K monitors.

A review sample of this device is expected to arrive on our desk very soon.

Via PC Watch