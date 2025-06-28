TCL’s 57-inch 57R94 offers wide dual 4K view in a single curved monitor

Promises strong color performance with 2304 dimming zones and HDR support

Includes full connectivity with 90W USB-C and multiple display ports

If you’ve ever dreamed of replacing your dual-monitor setup with a seamless ultra-wide beast, TCL’s new curved monitor might be exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

The 57R94 is a 57-inch, 32:9 ratio, dual 4K display that looks more like a command center than a typical desktop monitor and may require the purchase of a new office desk to accommodate it.

It delivers a resolution of 7680 x 2160, giving users the space of two 4K screens on a single curved panel. That curvature, rated at 1000R, keeps every inch of the screen more consistent in viewing distance. It refreshes at 120Hz and supports a 1ms response time, which should help with fast visuals in creative tasks like video editing or gaming.

A solid selection of ports

With 2304 dimming zones, the panel can finely adjust light output across its surface. This means deeper contrast, with black areas that stay dark while highlights pop up to 1200nits.

Its HDR performance is certified to meet VESA DisplayHDR 1400 standards, and the display also scores high marks for color, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

Color accuracy is a big plus, with a Delta E under 1. It also has Pantone certification, so colors should stay true to the original.

The display also limits blue light exposure, meeting Rhine's low blue light standard to help reduce eye fatigue.

The 57R94 has dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a 90W USB-C that can deliver power and handle video at the same time. There’s also a USB-B upstream, four USB-A ports for peripherals, and a headphone jack. Built-in dual speakers provide basic sound capabilities.

No word on pricing or availability as of yet, but we wouldn’t expect to see much (if any) change from $1500 when it does arrive.